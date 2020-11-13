Come and enjoy an art class for seniors 55+ at the Art Circle Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. Vera Bogle will be leading the “Painting of Birch Trees.” A $5 fee for materials will be charged. Call Billie Faye Brannon at either 931-788-6444 or 931-267-1444 for additional info or to sign up. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Great New Books
The 10 Greatest Conspiracies of All Time: Decoding History’s Unsolved Mysteries by Brad Meltzer and Keith Ferrell —In a riveting collection, the authors guide us through the 10 greatest conspiracies of all time, from Leonardo da Vinci’s stolen prophecy to the Kennedy assassination. This richly illustrated book serves up those fascinating, unexplained questions that nag at history buffs and conspiracy lovers: Why was Hitler so intent on capturing the Roman “Spear of Destiny?” Where did all the Confederacy’s gold go? What is the government hiding in Area 51? And did Lee Harvey Oswald really act alone?
Hidden in Plain Sight by Jeffery Archer — Starring Det. William Warwick, this second in a series (after Nothing Ventured) is billed as a saga, with the accent on relationships. Still, there’s action. Warwick has been reassigned to the Drugs Squad and charged with tracking down a nasty South London drug dealer, which brings him in contact with a miscreant financier and a drug-dealing school buddy even as Warwick himself faces marriage.
Fortune and Glory by Janet Evanovich —The twenty-seventh entry in this bestselling series isn’t just the biggest case of Stephanie Plum’s career. It’s the adventure of a lifetime. When Stephanie’s beloved Grandma Mazur’s new husband died on their wedding night, the only thing he left her was a beat-up old easy chair...and the keys to a life-changing fortune. But as Stephanie and Grandma Mazur search for Jimmy Rosolli’s treasure, they discover that they’re not the only ones on the hunt. Stephanie may be in over her head, but she’s got two things: an unbreakable bond with her family and a stubborn streak that will never let her quit, that will help her survive this search for “fortune and glory” which turns into a desperate race against time with more on the line than ever before.
Miss Benson’s Beetle by Rachel Joyce — In 1914, Margery Benson is introduced to the mythical Golden Beetle of New Caledonia at the age of 10. Her family is almost immediately deeply devastated by World War I, and Margery shelves her dream of finding the beetle until 1950. In her middle age, she realizes that her life is not what she wants it to be, and she wants to prove to the world that the golden insect does in fact exist. On to New Caledonia
Libraries =
Information
If you’ve bought a bunch of flowers or a gift basket wrapped in cellophane, you might wonder: Is this clear, plastic like material recyclable? While it looks like plastic, the good news is, it isn’t: Cellophane is actually made from wood pulp and not from petroleum. That doesn’t make it eco-friendly, per se; the Sierra Club reports that “cellophane production requires toxic carbon disulfide.” But unlike plastic, it will biodegrade, and it is also compostable.
Bird feeders are a nice way to get close to birds and also help them find a source of food when survival is tough, during harsh winter months. According to the National Wildlife Federation, feeders should be placed at least 10 feet away from shrubs, brush piles and places where cats may lurk. The NWF also advises that the seed mixture should always stay dry. Wet seed can develop mold that sickens birds, so if yours gets wet, dump the old mixture into a compost pile, clean the feeder and start fresh with dry seeds.
Stingy Schobel Says
When it’s freezing cold outside, that doesn’t mean you need to crank up the thermostat, use natural resources and waste money to stay warm inside. If it’s sunny outside, open the shades and drapes to let the bright sunshine inside. The sun’s rays will have a greenhouse effect and create real warmth inside your home. At night, do the opposite: Shut the blinds and close the drapes to maximize the energy efficiency of your windows.
Did you know it’s important to rinse rice before you cook it? Rinsing removes surface starch so the rice comes out fluffier, more consistent and tastier. But don’t dump the cloudy water that’s left over down the drain! It’s loaded with vitamins, minerals and amino acids that can be used as a skin care treatment. The mixture has organic materials that help soothe and heal skin, so it can be used as a toner, cleanser and salve. Just allow the rice water to cool, then apply.
Library Laugh
What rock group has four members that can’t sing? Mount Rushmore
Commented
