The Art Guild at Fairfield Guild welcomes Vera Bogle back to Plateau Creative Arts Center to teach Watercolor 101 for Beginners.
The class, from 1-4 p.m. May 21, is designed for students who want to explore the medium of watercolor for the first time. No experience required.
Students will be taught the characteristics of watercolor paints, watercolor paper and the supplies needed to begin the exciting journey into watercolor.
They will participate in painting demonstrations and be offered additional at-home exercises to improve painting skills.
Students will be taught the skills needed to complete a 5-by-7-inch still-life watercolor painting.
Bogle, an Air Force veteran, is a self-taught artist from all-over who is passionate about color and loves to push the bounds of traditional watercolor mediums. She is thrilled to be back at the Arts Center sharing her love of watercolor.
No supplies are required; Bogle will provide paper, paints and brushes for class demos.
The class fee is $35 for Art Guild members and $40 for non-members. Class size is limited to a minimum of four students and maximum of eight students.
Register by calling 931-707-7249 or go to the host desk at the Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Rd., Fairfield Glade.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
