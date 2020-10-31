Vera Bogle will offer Watercolor 101 for Beginners from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s Plateau Creative Art Center.
This class is designed for students who want to explore the medium of watercolor for the first time. No experience is required.
Those attending will be taught the characteristics of watercolor paints, watercolor paper, and the supplies needed to begin the exciting journey into watercolor.
Students will participate in painting demos and be offered additional at-home exercises to improve their painting skills. Students will be taught the skills needed to complete a 5-by-7-inch still-life watercolor painting.
Bogle is an Air Force veteran and self-taught artist who is passionate about color and loves to push the bounds of traditional watercolor mediums.
No supplies are required; Bogle will provide paper, paints and brushes for the class demos.
Class fee is $30 for Art Guild members and $35 for non-members, with an additional $5 fee payable to the instructor. Class size is limited to a minimum of four students, maximum of eight students.
To register, visit the Plateau Creative Arts Center host desk at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249. The Arts Center is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
