The Dogwood Exchange is excited to be co-hosting an Official Bob Ross Technique Class by certified Bob Ross Instructor Gary Grider, CRI. The class is scheduled July 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Students will be taught to paint like Bob Ross in one day! Students will be painting Mountain Lake during this class.

The cost of the class is $55 and pre-registration is required and seating is limited.  

To register, go to: www.garygriderstudio.com/painting-classes/mountain-lake-july-10th-2021.  There will be a $15 supply fee that will be due the day off class. 

The Dogwood Exchange is located at 92 E. First Street in Crossville.

