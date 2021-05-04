The Dogwood Exchange is excited to be co-hosting an Official Bob Ross Technique Class by certified Bob Ross Instructor Gary Grider, CRI. The class is scheduled July 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Students will be taught to paint like Bob Ross in one day! Students will be painting Mountain Lake during this class.
The cost of the class is $55 and pre-registration is required and seating is limited.
To register, go to: www.garygriderstudio.com/painting-classes/mountain-lake-july-10th-2021. There will be a $15 supply fee that will be due the day off class.
The Dogwood Exchange is located at 92 E. First Street in Crossville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.