American blues rock guitarist Eric Gales will take the Palace Theatre stage May 14 at 6 p.m.
Gales will be joined by local artist Carrie Hassler for a special blues music set.
Called a “blues firebrand,” Gales has produced 19 albums, including the 2023 Grammy-nominated Crown, co-produced by Joe Bonamassa.
Gales, from Memphis, TN, picked up the guitar at the age of 4, and his older siblings taught him songs in the style of Jimi Hendrix, Albert King, B.B. King and others.
Since 1991, the guitarist has blazed a path reinvigorating the blues with a virtuosity and rock swagger. He was just 16 years-old when he released his debut album. He’s earned high praise by guitarists’ guitarist and household name axe men such as Joe Bonamassa, Carlos Santana, Dave Navarro, and Mark Tremonti. In addition, he has held his own with some of the greatest guitarists in the world, including Carlos Santana at Woodstock 1994, Zakk Wylde, Eric Johnson, and a posse of others as a featured guest touring with the Experience Hendrix Tour.
Tickets are $25-$45. Visit crossvilletn.gov/event-schedule or call 931-484-6133 for tickets.
