Head out to Fairfield Glade Sept. 9 for a day of fun, music and brews.
Fairfield Glade Rotary Club and the Fairfield Glade Community Club have teamed up with Harper Acura of Knoxville and Witt Financial Group for Brews, Blues and BBQ from 2-6 p.m. at The Grove, 100 Stonehenge Dr.
Gates open at 1 p.m. for this extravaganza of classic and contemporary blues, soul, rhythm and blues and rock featuring Lauren Anderson and Grant Garland.
A selection of beers and food from Doug’s Nearly Famous BBQ, Willow Café & Catering and Lisa’s Kettle Corn will be available for purchase. Other vendors will also be on site.
No coolers will be permitted.
Tickets for this Fairfield Glade Rotary Club fundraiser are $15 in advance from The Center at Fairfield Glade at 128 Stonehenge Dr., from any Fairfield Glade Rotarian, or at tinyurl.com/BluesBrewsBBQ23; or $20 at the entrance gate.
Anderson will get things hopping at 2 p.m. Before she realized rock and soul were more her style, the Chicago native was classically trained and had plans to become an opera singer.
Her early influences were varied from artists including Susan Tedeschi, Bonnie Raitt, the Pointer Sisters, Etta James and Black Eyed.
Since moving to Nashville, Anderson has continued to tour and release new music.
Her album, “Love on the Rocks,” debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Blues Chart and No. 4 on Roots Music Report in the summer of 2021.
Anderson has opened for bands such as Beth Hart, Ana Popovic and Mike Zito.
Grant Garland takes the stage at The Grove at 4:15. Attracted to the rawness of the soul genre, he has infused the richness found in soul music into his fusion of R&B, blues, jazz, pop and rock.
His voice, bright and abounding; paired with the texture of blues guitar licks, make Garland’s sound unique.
Multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer, Garland is a seasoned and accomplished musician who has come a long way from playing clubs along the famed Beale Street in Memphis and his home of northeast Arkansas. He has set himself apart from his blues beginnings and is now likened to the guitar style of John Mayer and vocal contemporaries such as John Legend, Allen Stone and Bernhoft.
All proceeds from this Rotary fundraiser will support community nonprofits, charities, scholarships and other worthy causes. No refunds allowed due to cancellation for bad weather.
Contact Jack Williams at 931-210-0543 or gladevol@frontiernet.net for information or to sign on as a sponsor of Blues, Brews and BBQ.
