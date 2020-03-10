On Friday, March 6, the weekly meeting with the opening prayer led by President Jim Blalock. He also led the group with our Pledge of Allegiance.
Members had gathered about 9:30 a.m. for fellowship and to play bingo with prizes donated by the Eye Centers of Tennessee.
The sunshine lady reported on those members who are sick or recovering from various surgeries. President Jim reported that his wife, Kay Blalock would soon be having surgery and asked for our prayers. Annie Lewis was back and is now recovering. Good to see her back! Peggy Clark’s daughter is recovering from recent surgery. Be sure to keep all these folks in your prayers.
Jan reminded us of the coming bus trip to the Ray Stevens Cabaret in Nashville for a dinner show, on Saturday, March 14. The bus will leave promptly at 3:30 p.m., so get there early to sign in with Jan.
We welcome two new members to our center, Joe and Gloria Douglas, who joined today.
Those whose birthdays are in March were called forward, and “Happy Birthday” was sung by the members.
This was followed by those who have anniversaries in March, and anniversary wishes were sung to them as well.
Remember to use your Kroger cards when you shop, as these purchases provide a benefit to our center.
Don’t forget to bring in your donations for the coming Corridor sale, which is our biggest fundraiser of the year.
We cannot accept clothing, medicines or outdated items. If it’s something was stored in your garage, please clean it before donating it.
If you need help with larger items or many items, please call President Jim so help can be provided and someone can meet you at the shed so the items can be put there instead of bringing them to our building and then transported to the shed.
Bluegrass through the summer will be every other week on Thursday evenings. These are free concerts so come on in and enjoy a good time.
Our entertainer, Renee Payne, had to return home for her music and when she did found her husband had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance. Good thing she had to go home for her music! So we had no entertainment this week.
Instead, many folks came forward with some great jokes, Leonard, Doug, Jim and others and then song sheets were passed out and a songfest was led by Bob Jones.
The ”Friends of Ashley Clark” will be holding a fundraiser dinner at our center, to benefit Ashley Clark, daughter of member Peggy Clark, who lost her job suddenly Jan. 2 when the business she worked for was sold and the new management let her go.
She lost her health insurance, and she had just bought a house and then had to have open-heart surgery unexpectedly. She is recovering slowly but is in dire need of help to meet the expenses of the surgery. So the “Friends of Ashley Clark” are putting on a fundraising dinner Friday, March 27, at 4:30 p.m., and this is open to the public.
It will be a lasagna dinner with homemade bread for an $8 donation.
Desserts will be available. There will also be entertainment after 6:30 p.m. as well as a silent auction. So please mark your calendars and come join the “Friends of Ashley Clark” to help Ashley with all her unexpected expenses.
God bless our membership and all first responders and those affected by the terrible tornados that tore across Tennessee last Tuesday.
