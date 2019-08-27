The 4th annual Fairfield Glade Music Festival, hosted by the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club, is Sept. 14 on the Square in Fairfield Glade.
Music starts at 12:30 p.m. with the deep kind of blues, Southern soul and roots rock of Blue Mother Tupelo. They will be followed at 2:30 p.m. by Devan Jones and the Uptown Stomp bringing back the sounds of the rhythm and blues artists of the ’40s and ’50s.
Blue Mother Tupelo is Ricky and Micol Davis. They’ve been making music together since before they were married in 1994. Check out their website: https://bluemothertupelo.com
Tickets are available at the Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center, Good Times Wine and Spirits, First National Bank of TN/Fairfield Branch, any Fairfield Glade Rotarian or www.facebook.com/fgmusicfestival.
Bring your chairs and coolers, if you wish, and spend the afternoon enjoying great music, food and beers from local vendors.
This is a fundraiser of the Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade and provides the funds they put back into our community and provide scholarships for local youth. These great bands are made possible by the major sponsors such as Dave Kirk Automotive, Cumberland Eye Care, Zurich Homes, Morgan Stanley, Crossville Heating and Cooling and Happy Hound Realty.
Those interested in supporting this event and the community, please contact Jack Williams at 931-210-0543 or gladevol@frontiernet.net.
