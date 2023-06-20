The Kids of the Rise program's annual Blue Jean Ball was held June 10 at Oaklawn Farms. The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the program that offers Cumberland County students mentorship, success support and opportunities.
Blue Jean Ball highlights
