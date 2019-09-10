The Southern Stars Symphonic Brass begin their three-concert Crossville series this month.
“If you have not yet heard this 30 piece ensemble of professional musicians previously, you need to experience their style of premium entertainment to see why those that have attended consider their concerts to be of exceptional quality and value,” said Southern Stars founder Dwight Wages.
The season’s first performance, at 3 p.m. Sept. 29 in the 1,200-seat auditorium at Stone Memorial High School, will feature the 15-member Tennessee Tech University tuba/euphonium ensemble as guest artists.
The Classics and Jazz concert will feature big band swing and an upbeat ’70s version of the genre. ”Classics” does not necessarily imply classical, but rather musical selections that are classic favorites.
Featured music includes two Sousa marches, “The Glory of the Yankee Navy” and “The Free Lance March;” Cartoon Classics; Indiana Jones: The Temple of Doom; Salute to the Count (Basie); La Fiesta (Chick Corea piece); Gustav Hoist’s ”2nd Suite in F Major;” Lil'l Darlin'; and Them Bases.
Southern Stars soloists Briana Elgelbert-Vogt will perform “Party Piece” on euphonium, and Kathryn Adduci on cornet will perform “Slavische Fantasie.” Both are virtuoso selections by outstanding instrumentalists.
The TTU Tuba Ensemble, with nine tubists and six euphonium players, will perform the classic selections, “Rise up, My Love, My Fair One;” “ Arrival of the Queen of Sheba;” ”Toccata from Symphony No. 5 in F Minor;” and “Euphunk.”
“This TTU ensemble is led by Winston Morris, who is world renowned in the world of low brass,” Wages said. “They will wow you with their outstanding technical playing, especially on the Toccata, which was composed to be played by an organ with great technique required.
Tickets to each Southern Stars concerts are $22; students are admitted free. Season tickets of $50 each secure entrance to all three concerts.
The season tickets are “a particularly good value versus $66 for purchasing a single tickets for each concert,” Wages said. “Season ticket patrons can exchange a ticket from a concert they have to miss, for an additional ticket to one of the other concerts, to avoid losing out on their investment. Plus season ticket holders have access to a reserved premium seating section.”
Additional Southern Stars concerts this season will be Feb. 9 and April 19.
Bed & Biscuit Kennel is the Crossville concert season sponsor. The Sept. 29 concert is sponsored by Cumberland Eye Care.
Wages said Southern Stars has a special offer for the Sept. 29 concert for those who are new to the area, as well as residents who have not experienced them in concert.
Those who contact Wages at 931-484-6939 or dwight.wages@gmail.comin advance of the Sept. 29 concert will be offered a special opportunity to attend as a gift from Southern Stars.
“It is rare for brass bands to be found in a small city like Crossville,” Wages said. “They are normally only available in large metropolitan cities like L.A., Boston, St. Louis, Atlanta, K.C., Chicago, etc.
“We are fortunate to have this gem in our area,” he added, “so please come out and experience the quality of this entertainment group.”
