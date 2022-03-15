Blake Bowman has completed his first solo flight.
He’s the first Cumberland County Schools student to reach this milestone in pilot training through the new aviation program.
Following a long-standing tradition, Bowman’s flight instructor, Cody Lehman with Azure Flight Support, cut his shirttail.
Why? Most traditional training aircraft features tandem seating, with the student sitting in front of the instructor. Before headset technology improved communication between the student and teacher, the instructor would tug on the shirttail of the student to gain their attention.
This right of passage signifies there’s no longer a need for the instructor to tug the student’s shirttail, as they have demonstrated they know how to fly the plane.
The aviation program is funded through the Tennessee Department of Education’s Innovative High School Models grant. Cumberland County received a two-year, $974,100 grant that will allow 45 students to earn their private pilot license.
Fifteen students were awarded scholarships for the first aviation class, which began this semester.
