Cumberland Mountain State Park will host youth for Junior Ranger camps June 6-9 and June 13-15. During this time, seasonal rangers will be working with the youth who signed up for the camps, but other park activities are available, like the pool, hiking trails, and boat rentals.
The following activities are open to the public. Some activities may have additional fees.
June 11
10 a.m.: DIY Hiking Sticks — Meet Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Hannah at the museum to create a do-it-yourself hiking stick with the invasive “Tree Of Heaven.” Learn about invasive species while turning them into something useful.
1 p.m.: Snake Show — Join Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Hannah at the amphitheater to talk about the various types of snakes found in Tennessee and meet Pete, the park’s resident corn snake.
2:30 p.m.: Splash Contest — Think you have the best cannonball? Meet Seasonal Interpretive Rangers Hannah and Becca at the pool for a splash contest. $1 donation requested. Pool fees apply.
4 p.m.: Birds of Prey — Meet Seasonal Interpretive Rangers Becca and Hannah at the aviary to learn about the park’s feathered friends. Participants will have the opportunity to get an up-close look at these birds.
6 p.m.: Four Square — Meet Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Becca at the upper tennis courts to play a friendly game of four square.
9 p.m.: Sketching the Night Sky — Meet Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Becca near Shelter 1 to talk about the night sky and sketching what can be seen. Please bring a flashlight and light jacket.
June 18
10 a.m.: DIY Hummingbird Feeders — Meet Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Hannah at the museum to create upcycled hummingbird feeders using water bottles. She will also talk about pollinators and their role in the ecosystem.
1 p.m.: Hiking 101 — Join Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Hannah at the amphitheater to learn how to prepare for the trail, with a discussion of 10 essential items, leave no trace tactics and trail safety.
2:30 p.m.: Splash Contest — Think you have the best cannonball? Meet Seasonal Interpretive Rangers Hannah and Becca at the pool for a splash contest. $1 donation requested. Pool fees apply.
4:30 p.m.: Homemade Ice Cream — Meet Seasonal Interpretive Rangers Becca and Hannah at the pool to make your own ice cream. Available while supplies last.
6 p.m.: Nature Walk — Meet Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Becca at the Visitor’s Center Parking Lot for a short stroll around Byrd Lake Trail to enjoy the evening in nature. The walk will be about 1 mile. Please wear appropriate shoes.
8 p.m.: Evening Kayak Float — Meet Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Becca at the boat dock for an evening float around Byrd Lake. Spots are limited. Register online at tnstateparks.com.
June 19
10:30 a.m.: Father’s Day Hike — Meet Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Hannah at the visitor center parking lot for a one-mile hike on the nature trail loop. Please wear sturdy hiking shoes and bring water and bug spray.
1:30 p.m.: Snake Show — Join Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Hannah at the amphitheater to talk about the various types of snakes found in Tennessee and meet Pete, the park’s resident corn snake.
3 p.m.: Father’s Day Tree Craft — Meet Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Becca at the museum to create a craft for Father’s Day.
3:30 p.m.: Creek Critter Crawl — Join Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Hannah at the parking lot by Shelter 3 for a short walk to hop in the creek and search for creek critters. Wear shoes and clothes that can get wet.
4:30 p.m.: Birds of Prey — Meet Seasonal Interpretive Rangers Hannah and Becca at the Aviary to meet some of the park’s feathered friends.
7 p.m.: Totally Tennis — Join Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Becca at the lower tennis courts for a friendly match. Please bring a racket. If you do not have one, you can reserve a racket at the park office.
9 p.m.: Whoo’s Up at Night? — Meet Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Becca at the aviary to see if the park’s feathered friends are up and about.
All programs are subject to change due to weather conditions.
