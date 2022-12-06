Help support the UT Gardens, Crossville: Plateau Discovery Gardens by ordering bird treats made by Cumberland County Master Gardeners. They come packaged in a gift bag ready for giving. Available are a 1 1/2-pound premium bird seed wreath, $15; a 10-ounce Birdy Bark Butter Log with butter, $10; and a 1-pound Birdy Butter for log/tray feedings, $5. To order call 931-484-0034 or email Jennifer at jburns35@utk.edu. Pickup is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 320 Experiment Station Rd.

