Every kid that has ever looked up at an airplane has thought, “That’s what I want to do; pilot an airplane.” Later on, he might refine that a bit more to being a fighter pilot; an occupation achieved by a very small number of people. Bill Burgess was no exception to those thoughts, but more importantly, he would find out he had the talent to fly those fighter planes.
Born on July 16, 1928, in the small mid-Texas town of De Leon, he was the only child born of Leslie (Les) Burgess and Ora Grace Jenkins. Times were very tough, but the Burgess family not only endured the Great Depression but bravely dealt with the multiple sand storms that scoured the city. Les worked as the manager of a small bakery in town delivering bread at 4 a.m. while Ora managed the home front. Bill helped his dad at the bakery as time permitted. He was a good student at Galena Park High School in Houston, played the coronet in the band. He graduated in April 1945.
Bill always wanted to be a pilot and when he saw an ad in the newspaper that the Navy was accepting boys 17 years or older into the V-5 naval aviator training program, he enlisted as an Apprentice Seaman in the Navy after graduating.
The Navy followed a protocol at that time whereby you advanced in training and rank depending on your skill levels. Failing any of these levels, you were assigned back to ship duty as a seaman in the fleet. As such, he was sent to Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX, where all students followed a general engineering program.
After qualifying academically at SU, he was sent to Texas Arts & Industries University for a second year where he again advanced to the Navy Preflight School in Otumwa, IA.
Over the next 16 weeks, students would qualify to be either a multi-engined pilot or a fighter pilot. Bill stated that the Navy had just recently converted to an innovative ground flight training program used by the Luftwaffe as one of the tests to determine if you would be trained to be a multi-engine pilot, an aircraft carrier-based fighter or attack pilot.
It was here that Bill’s latent talent to be a pilot would be apparent. His mental skills were already proven; now the level of his natural skills and his God-given hand, eye and foot coordination would show what type of airplane he would fly. He passed this final hurdle and was assigned to the Naval Fighter Squadron fifty-four (VF-54) in San Diego. He flew the Grumman F6F Hellcat fighter in advanced training and received his coveted fighter pilot wings on June 2, 1949. A month later, while still only 20-years-old, he became a commissioned officer.
Bill was assigned to Fighter Group VF-54, aboard the carrier Valley Forge (CV-45), leaving U.S. port in May 1950 on a “diplomacy tour” of the Pacific. World War II ended five years earlier and the pilots on the Valley Forge were anxious for some action.
They wouldn’t have to wait very long.
When the Japanese empire was dismantled at the end of WWII, the Korean peninsula fell victim to the Cold War. It was divided into two spheres of influence along the 38th parallel, with America controlling south of the line and Russia the north. The Russians installed a communist regime in the north, later conceding influence and control to China.
With news of the outbreak of war on June 25, 1950 the Valley Forge was immediately sent to the Yellow Sea off the west coast of North Korea where it prepared for air operations against North Korea. On July 3, 1950, Bill flew an F4U Corsair attack fighter in a squadron of 20 planes in the first air attack of the Korean War, on Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea.
Attack fighter missions were extremely dangerous due to low-level attacks on bridges, railroads and airfields, mostly along the Yalu River, where they were vulnerable to ground fire. On many missions, his plane was hit by ground fire but he was always able to safely return to the Valley Forge.
Bill stated that the jet-powered F9F Panther flew fighter cover on missions of 100 planes or more. The Panther was the first jet-powered fighter used on navy carriers. By December 1950, he had completed his first six-month combat cruise where he had flown 50 combat missions. His second combat cruise, from June 1951 to April 1952, was aboard the USS Essex (CV-9), operating from the Sea of Japan off the east coast of North Korea. There he flew another 53 combat missions. His luck ran out on October 20, 1951, when his AD-4 Skyraider was heavily damaged on a mission over Namhung just five miles from the water.
With his engine out, he was able to glide the plane back over the water and ditch near a destroyer where he was rescued uninjured. Bill completed his combat career in Korea in December 1951. Returning to the states, Bill attended the Naval Test Pilot School (Class 13 with 26 students), at Patuxent River, MD, graduating in June
1955. Also in his class were future astronauts John Glenn and Scott Carpenter.
Bill became a member of the Mach Busters Club in November 1955 flying an FJ-2 Fury as part of his test pilot training and reaching Mach 1.05. The FJ-2 was the Navy’s version of the F-86 Sabre Jet used by the US Air Force. He graduated from Test Pilot School in January 1955 with the rank of Lieutenant.
Bill has flown over 5,000 hours in 68 different variants of military aircraft, as well as 23 civilian aircraft with roughly 2,500 of those hours in jets. His last carrier-based assignment was on the Bonne Homme Richard (CV-31) where he served for the next two years as a division officer.
After 24 years of active duty, he retired from the navy in February 1969. Bill was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, plus six combat air medals in his distinguished career.
He joined Grumman Aircraft in Bethpage, NY, from 1969 to 1975 working as a computerized flight test engineer in the early design of the F-14 Tomcat. He wrapped up his career as a representative in charge of the Navy/Grumman aircraft production and test facility. Retiring from Grumman in 1975, he moved to a 33-acre farm in Bedford, PA, where he built a log cabin house from a design kit and became a gentleman farmer.
He and his wife Carol moved to Fairfield Glade in November 2001.
