The Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area would like to experience your vision of the park. Use the park’s spectacular views in any season, historic sites, recreational opportunities, and diversity of life at Big South Fork and document your park as you see it.
Images may show wildlife, plant life, natural landscapes, historic areas, weather, or people interacting with nature at the park. All photographs should accurately reflect the subject matter and the scene as it appeared.
The deadline for submitting entries for the park’s annual photography contest is July 15, 2023.
Photographs may be submitted into one of seven categories:
Dark Skies – expansive and dramatic views of the night sky within the boundaries of the park.
Flora & Fauna – animals in their natural habitat, including close-ups of invertebrates, or plants in their natural habitat, including close-ups of flowers, fungi, lichen, and algae.
Human History – photographs that illustrate historic or culturally significant structures.
Kentucky Landscapes – expansive and dramatic views of the land and its features within the Kentucky park boundaries.
Recreation – photographs of people participating in legal recreational activities.
Tennessee Landscapes – expansive and dramatic views of the land and its features within the Tennessee park boundaries.
Youth – entries in any category by photographers under 18 years of age.
Entries will be judged on technical excellence, originality, creativity, visual impact, and artistic merit. Judges’ decisions are final. Selected images will be printed for an exhibition at Bandy Creek Visitor Center that will open on Friday, Sept. 1.
“The beautiful photos entered into this annual event are used to showcase the beauty of the park for online viewers all over the world,” said Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas. Images are frequently displayed on the official park website, social media pages, park-produced publications, and more.
For more information about the annual park photo contest, and how to participate, visit https://www.nps.gov/biso/planyourvisit/biso-photo-contest.htm.
For more information about Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, call (423) 286-7275, or visit online at www.nps.gov/biso.
