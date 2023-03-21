Carvings from famous wood carver Polly Page are available for sale by bid at the Blue Barn at Uplands Village in Pleasant Hill.
Page was a student at Pleasant Hill Academy. It was there she studied practical arts such as wood working, broom making and weaving. She enrolled in the arts and crafts program in 1929 and learned to carve under the direction of Margaret Campbell.
Page excelled at wood carving, launching her professional career and business in Pleasant Hill. Her carvings have been collected by people around the world.
Page served as a tutor to actress Jane Fonda as she prepared for the 1981 film “The Doll Maker,” with Page saying she taught the actress how “to hold the knife.”
Fonda found her way to Pleasant Hill through a web of connections that began with Julie LaFond, Fonda’s business parter at the time. LaFond’s parents, Jim and Mary Edwards, had moved to Fairfield Glade and Mary had taken to exploring the area and learning the history of Pleasant Hill Academy and its people.
During a visit, LaFond mentioned Fonda’s work on the movie about a woman who carved wood. Her mother told her of Page — LaFond told Fonda and soon, Fonda arrived to learn how to handle wood and the tools to gently and effectively carve.
In 2013, Page was recognized by the Governor of Tennessee with the Tennessee Folklife Heritage Award following nomination by Sharron Eckert, an arts advocate, and supporting materials from Jean Clark, a frequent contributor to the Crossville Chronicle.
Potential viewers can see the carvings by Polly Page at the Blue Barn at Uplands Village by attending the next sale event, set March 25 and April 1, or contacting Don Dowdey at 432-294-1391.
