Local law enforcement agencies will be participating in an absolute auction on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the 12th annual Cumberland County Gun and Knife Show.
More than 100 weapons of all kinds will be sold by auctioneer and former County Mayor Kenny Carey starting at 5 p.m. at the Livestock Barn at Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit local law enforcement including new equipment, education and training.
“Times are tight, but we are looking for creative ways to assist our law enforcement departments in Cumberland County,” said Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster.
Anyone purchasing a confiscated gun will be required to pass a background check available at the auction.
To receive a bid card, go by the auction registration table during the Gun and Knife Show from 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Aug. 6.
Bidders can also obtain bidding cards at the Livestock Barn from 4 p.m. until the end of the auction.
All items up for auction can be viewed and handled in the Livestock Barn starting around 3 p.m.
Bidders must provide a home address, phone number and a copy of a valid driver’s license.
Vendors from all over the southeast will have guns, knives, hunting equipment and more to sell and trade at the show.
Cost to enter the show and auction is $5 per adult and free for children younger than 16.
“This is an exciting addition to our successful Gun Show at the Complex to support the local youth,” said Donnie Moody, director of Cumberland County Community Complex.
Cumberland County will host the 12th annual Gun and Knife Show Aug. 6-7.
The event raises funds to support programs for local youth in the area and to show off the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Parking is free.
Go to www.gkshow.org for the latest information.
Those interested in participating as a vendor are asked to call Moody at 931-250-1981 or go to the website and look under the “Vendor Information” page.
