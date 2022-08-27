The Bible Journaling Group meets at FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports Sept. 2 from 1-3 p.m.
Barbara Pelak will host these gatherings, held the first Friday each month, and will teach a variety of styles and concepts. Participants must bring their Bibles along with some basic journaling supplies. Pelak will bring some specific supplies and more are available for sale at FACS.
There is a nominal classroom fee of $5 per session and paid registration is requested in advance to reserve a spot.
To pre-register and pre-pay, stop by FACS in the Crossville Outlet Center, Suite 122 in Crossville, call FACS at 931-210-5599; or register online on the class schedule page at www.facstn.com.
