Donna Kerns has blessed thousands of people through the food pantry at Bible Baptist Church in Crossville over the past eight years.
Fittingly, she was rewarded with an abundant catch of fish when she went out to a local lake in mid-June. Seemingly, her selfless and generous spirit has’t gone unnoticed, her reward coming in the form of a creature that symbolizes Christianity and the Son of God.
Kerns is director of the food pantry and wife of Pastor Clint Kerns. The couple has been at the church since 2013.
Shortly after arriving at Bible Baptist, Donna said she saw a need for a food pantry, something they had at the church in Georgia where they previously served. At the former, they were affiliated with Second Harvest, which requires an active food pantry for six months before lending assistance. In the meantime, there were plenty of people in Crossville who needed assistance in acquiring food.
“I fed 15 to 20 families, unadvertised, per month,” Kerns said. “We bought some of the food and received donations.”
After about a year, Second Harvest added Bible Baptist to its roster and provided food at both a reduced cost and free. Monthly shipments were made, with the church paying by the pound and a maximum of $125. Kerns also used the two church vans to pick up perishable and other items at the Second Harvest facility in Maryville.
The food pantry is open the fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Kerns said she also gives away food on request. It’s open to everyone, and church attendance is not required.
“We love to have them, and it’s a blessing,” said Kerns, noting that 30% of her congregation collect a box from the pantry and 75% of the recipients are senior citizens, a number of whom are raising their grandchildren. “We don’t give food to grow the church. We do it because the Lord told us to do it for a person in need.”
According to Kerns, the demand has greatly increased since the winter of 2019, and 25% of the people are new, adding to the data base of 6,500 who have visited the pantry at least once since it opened in 2014. Clients fill out a basic information form on the first visit and, at that time and subsequent trips, can select what they need.
“There’s a lot of wasted food in prepackaged boxes,” Kerns said. “We want people to get what they need as much as possible.”
Due to the pandemic, Second Harvest provided more free food, said Kerns, adding that with restrictions being lifted there won’t be as much of that and more food will have to be purchased, at varying costs. With the food pantry allotted $200 a month through the church budget and an increased demand, keeping the pantries stocked can be a challenge. Some guardian angels have stepped in to help.
Two truck drivers brought in a pallet of rice and milk, respectively, after the loads were turned away. A local veterans group brought boxes of assorted food from its food drive for three to four months. One individual dropped off $150 worth of merchandise in bags from Dollar Tree, while a congregation member donates a set amount each month.
“Donations don’t have to be a big thing,” said Kerns, noting that individuals and businesses have been generous and helped the church purchase a commercial refrigerator and freezer to store the food. “A small box will help.”
The volunteers include church members and nonmembers alike. Falling into the latter category is Kenny Keck, who helps distribute food at the church each month and afterward delivers food in his truck to about 25 families.
“I believe in community and the people who live in it,” Keck said. “I want to see those in need taken care of. Donna’s a wonderful individual who walks the walk.”
Another nonmember delivering food is Lisa Bolin. She’s gone to the homes of disabled veterans, unemployed individuals, and a older couple taking care of their five grandchildren.
“The grandmother started crying when we took them food,” said Bolin, who has volunteered for the past three months. “It’s amazing how many people they’re blessing with food in the community. They’re so thankful. It’s not about being a member of that church. Donna and her husband are loving people who are overflowing with kindness for their neighbor.
The Cumberland County Elks Lodge Veterans Committee reaches out to veterans in need directly and indirectly and connects with other agencies to help render assistance that includes providing food collected through drives. One of the partners is Bible Baptist.
“What they’re doing is really impressive,” said committee chairman Joe Girten. “They’ve had very good success reaching out to people. I look forward to working with them in the future.”
There’s also the power of prayer. Last year, shortly after praying for some vegetables, Kerns said the Cumberland Good Samaritans organization contacted her and asked if she could use some canned vegetables — 89, to be exact. She gladly accepted the unexpected gift.
“One never knows where the Lord is dropping food from,” Kerns said. “He fed Elijah with birds.”
On the other hand, he provided Kerns with 40 catfish caught over three days at Meadow Park Lake.
“It was an honored blessing,” said Kerns, whose companions included, at different times, her daughter, grandchildren and a teenaged boy who previously attended Bible Baptist. “There had been two deaths at the church that week. I needed to get away. It was a nice break.”
