The Cumberland County Playhouse will end its 2022 season Dec. 21 — and limited tickets remain for the last two productions of the year.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever — The Musical continues through Dec. 21 on the Mainstage.
The Playhouse has presented “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” in the past, but director Weslie Webster said, “This is our first time doing the musical version and, I think, it adds even more to the story and complements the story so well. There’s a lot of different styles of music in it all from around the ‘60s, so it’s a very nostalgic piece.”
Webster continued, “Some of it’s really jazzy. It’s just exciting to hear that music, especially to a holiday Christmas piece, I really do think it adds a whole other layer to the story.”
The musical is set in the 1960s and follows the story of how members of a community church congregation label, ostracize and judge the underprivileged, unsupervised and unwieldy half-dozen Herdman kids; in their minds, a stain on their perfect little town.
It’s almost time to have auditions for the annual Christmas pageant when an accident befalls pageant director Helen Armstrong, and she forces Grace to replace her with the useful prodding of emotional manipulation.
Nicknamed the “Horrible Herdmans” by the some of the congregants, the disheveled children embrace it and prove them right by being bullies and cads, terrorizing the town’s children at school. The only place the “good” kids at school can find sanctuary is the church, where there are no Herdmans.
That is, until Grace’s son, Charlie, gets tired of the Herdmans stealing his lunch every day and tells them they can have his lunch because he gets all the best snacks at church.
Letting the cat out of the bag, the Herdmans show up. Not only that, but they want to be in the Christmas pageant.
Things literally go up in smoke as the Herdmans take over the church in a kind of inmates-take-over-the-asylum way. Caught between her family, the church and the Herdmans, Grace puts her name to good use.
As it turned out, the Herdmans weren’t the only ones who needed a little grace, and the church gets a lesson on right(eous) and wrong.
The show is double cast, and each cast offers the same musical in two unique performances. Webster said that the double cast is made up of a nice mixture of experienced Playhouse kids and new ones, adding that the older ones stepped up into role model positions for the younger ones.
“The excitement on the younger ones’ faces when something new is added, like the lights and the costumes,” Webster said, “it’s like Christmas for me to watch them learn and grow. Really, that sense of accomplishment from all of them, to watch them feel proud of themselves, was so rewarding for me.”
With nearly 50 kids making up both casts, Webster laughed and said, “They are very much authentically children. So, trying to marry being authentic children on stage with actually some of the rules about stage… is always really a big challenge, too, to get them to understand how to tell the story on stage and still be real kids at the same time.”
The show is rated G and is sponsored by Comfort Suits and Hampton Inn.
In the Adventure Theatre, enjoy the new musical Johnny and the Devil’s Box, playing through Dec. 17.
Playhouse alumni Douglas Waterbury-Tieman wrote this musical that delves into Appalachian folklore. The Devil’s Box is the fiddle, and Johnny’s a talented fiddle player. He’s tempted at every turn as he takes on a battle of the bows.
Waterbury-Tieman says the story is about being a good steward of the gifts you’re given, and the grace needed when you aren’t. It has one foot in the Georgia mountains and one in the Grand Ol’ Opry.
The show is rated PG and co sponsored by Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade and Markie Richie and Arlene Albert.
Visit ccplayhouse.com or call the Box Office at 484-5000 for ticket information.
