Samuel Neal celebrated his third birthday earlier this month, surrounded by family and friends.
The toddler has been making great strides in the past two years after a near-drowning accident that nearly took him from his family.
“It’s a slow climb, but he’s doing fine. It just takes time,” said father John Neal.
A benefit is set April 1 at Wildwood Stables, and proceeds will go to the Neal family for Samuel’s medical needs.
The event includes an appearance by Jake Hoot, winner of The Voice season 17 and a local favorite. There will also be music from Crossville’s DJ and Donna Garrison and bluegrass band Silverpoint.
A free car show is planned and kids can enjoy pony rides. There will also be more than 20 vendors on site with a variety of treats and goods.
When Samuel was just a few months past his first birthday, he fell into a koi pond at his family’s home in the northern part of Cumberland County. John found his son and pulled him from the water, but he was not breathing and he had no pulse.
John yelled for Lacie, Samuel’s mother, and she called 9-1-1. That set of a chain of events, with emergency responders converging on the family’s home and providing critical treatment in those first few minutes.
Emergency Medical Services personnel were able to secure an airway and start providing oxygen — soon he began breathing on his own. But the infant still needed advanced medical care for his injuries.
He was flown to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital where he spent the next 11 days in the pediatric intensive care unit and another nine days in the hospital before he could return home.
But Samuel continues to need intensive therapy. The family has found a treatment they believe he will benefit from, and they’re asking the community to help make it possible.
“We’re having to go out of the country .. and it’s super, crazy expensive,” John said.
The treatment is available in Panama. The family must cover the cost of travel and the treatment.
The benefit is set for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Wildwood Stables, 1450 Westchester Rd.
The Garrisons performance begins at 9 a.m. Jake Hoot takes the stage at 11 a.m. and Silverpoint performs at 1 p.m.
Admission is $5 for ages 13 and up. There is no entry fee for the car show, but donations are accepted.
Call Neal at 931-335-0330 for more information.
Follow Samuel’s Journey — See The Able Not The Label on Facebook to keep up with Samuel’s progression over time.
