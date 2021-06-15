Local motorcyclists are encouraged to ride for a cause July 10.
The Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club Upper Cumberland Chapter will host a benefit ride in support of the Neal family of Cumberland County.
John and Lacie Neal’s 1-year-old son is now home in Crossville after an accident May 2.
Parents said Samuel had been missing for about 3-5 minutes when they found hime in a small fish pond. He was not breathing.
John Neal began administering CPR until help arrived. Samuel was transported by air ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where medical personnel stabilized his condition and transferred him to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
Baby Samuel spent several days on a ventilator but steadily improved. He was able to go home May 21 and his recovery continues.
All proceeds from the benefit ride will be donated to the Neal family to assist them with medical bills, gas for trips to doctors in Knoxville, or other needs. Donations from non-riders are also welcome and will be passed along to the family.
Registration for the ride begins at 8 a.m. July 10 at the Cumberland County Community Complex front parking lot. Cost is $20 per bike.
Kick-stands up at 9 a.m.
For more information, visit the BKMC Upper Cumberland on Facebook or message any officer or member and let them know you’d like to donate to the Neal Family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.