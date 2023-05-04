Cumberland County High School Senior Lauren Begley has been named Fairfield Glade Lions Club May 2023 Student of the Month.
Begley was selected by her school counselor Dawn Shaw to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named her Student of the Month, along with her corporate partner, Crossville Heating & Cooling.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program due to good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Begley will graduate with cum laude academic recognition and will be awarded with accolades for her dedication and activities with FFA.
She is currently the FFA chapter vice president of community development, with previous service as the FFA chapter historian and attending the FFA Officer retreat. Begley also attended the legislative ham breakfast at the Tennessee State Fair, and has participated in several horse judging clinics and contests, as well as in the District Land judging contest as an FFA member. Begley has received numerous FFA awards during her four years at CCHS.
As a 4-H member, Begley has participated on the 4-H horse judging team and the 4-H Horse Bowl team. She was very active with the Junior Fair Board in August last year, having worked many of the livestock showing events, the Lonestar Rodeo and the Demolition Derby in September. She served on the Cumberland County Junior Fair Board.
Begley also volunteers as a reader at Martin Elementary School and works part-time at the Home Plan Store, transferring design plans from paper into the computer and assisting in the office. Her hobbies include horseback riding, fishing, hunting and being outside.
Begley plans to attend Tennessee Tech University and obtain a degree in agricultural engineering. She is a notable example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during high school. Begley attended the Lions Student of the Month banquet on April 18 with family and friends. Crossville Heating & Cooling and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish her much success in her goals.
