For those who have ever wanted to paint outdoors catching the light and shadow, now is the chance at Plateau Discovery Gardens on Hwy. 70 N.
Debbie Toney will teach a beginner class from 9 a.m.-noon July 15.
She will teach the basics of painting outside (Plein Aire), equipment needs, safety, chasing the light and shadows, how to choose composition, how to simplify a subject for a better painting and all things Plein Aire. She will also do a demonstration.
Toney paints and participates in Plein Aire groups and competitions on a regular basis. She has taken workshops with some of the best Plein Aire painters throughout the country and will generously share her knowledge and enthusiasm for painting outdoors.
The public is welcome to participate in the class or bring a chair to listen and learn while enjoying the garden.
Restroom will be available.
The class is $30; class size is limited. Email dtoney61601@gmail.com to register.
