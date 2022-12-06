The public is welcome to join the Children of Crossville’s Preparatory Orchestra as it hosts its first concert of the 2022-’23 season.
The free concert will be at the First Presbyterian Church on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Donations are appreciated.
The preparatory orchestra is comprised of beginner string students from Cumberland Country, grades 3-6 and is directed by the Children of Crossville’s Chamber Orchestra alumnus Alexandria Griffis.
The students of the preparatory orchestra will later audition for and perform in COCCO, Crossville’s award-winning chamber orchestra. Both orchestras are supported solely through the voluntary donations and sponsorships of the community.
The Dec. 16 concert offers a selection of Christmas tunes such as “Carol of the Bells,” “Jingle Bells,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and more.
COCCO and its preparatory orchestra thank their sponsors, J.H. Graham, Dr. Douglas and Jeanette Carpenter, Dr. Jon and Cathy Simpson, Dr. Kimberly and John Peaslee, Raymond James, Scot and Julie Shanks, Cosby and Rebecca Stone, Highland Federal Savings and Loan, The Plateau Group, First National Bank of Tennessee, Pepe and Ann Perron, Newton Chiropractic, Musicians Pick, Southeast Construction and Leslie Price.
A special thanks to Andy Aikens and the First Presbyterian Church for allowing COCCO the use of their facilities, and for hosting the 2022-’23 season concerts.
Contact Griffis at griffisalexandria42@gmail.com or 931-337-7782 for more about Children of Crossville’s Preparatory Orchestra or the 2022-’23 season concert.
