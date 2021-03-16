The Dogwood Exchange welcomes award-winning artist Pam Emery to teach Alcohol Inks Glass on March 23.
The class will be from noon-3 p.m. The $35 fee includes all supplies.
Emery, a retired teacher hailing from Chattanooga, has found her true calling in both alcohol ink and acrylic pours.
She will bring her infectious love of alcohol ink to the classroom at the Dogwood Exchange, at 92 E. First St., Crossville.
Alcohol inks are highly pigmented. They are great to use on any hard, nonporous surface like glass.
Emery will demonstrate this exciting medium on a variety of glass surfaces. Students will enjoy hands-on selection and placement during the teaching of techniques to permanently apply the inks on glass.
Class size is limited to eight per class. Visit www.dogwoodexchange.com to register.
Call 931-787-5838 for details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.