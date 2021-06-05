The Cumberland Business Incubator is pleased to offer “Simple Stamping for Beginners” workshop with instructor Louise Goodman. Her experience in making custom greeting cards along with her experience in paper crafting will make for a fun-filled class.
Want to put a smile on someone’s face? Start with SIP — stamp, ink and paper! Use these three items to make creative cards to send to friends and family. Card making in its purest form is simply the combination of beautifully illustrated stamps, ink and paper.
In this workshop, creating cards will be kept simple and is geared for the beginner in creative card making. All supplies are furnished and included in the class fee of $15 per workshop.
The workshops will be taught the second Tuesday of the month beginning June 8 from 1-3:30 p.m. at CBI, 2569 Cook Rd., in Crossville on the Roane State Community College campus.
Class size is limited, and COVID-19 safety measures apply upon entering the CBI.
For more information, and to reserve your space, call Louise Goodman directly at 931-707-2798.
