The Dogwood Exchange’s Beginner Crochet (Part 1) class will be Feb. 23.
The class will be from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in The Dogwood Exchange at 92 E. First St., Crossville.
Instructor Lucy Elmore will teach about the various hook sizes, how to hold the hooks and read a pattern.
Students will be taught five basic stitches, one pattern stitch and how to check gauge their work.
Students may bring any regular yarn, hooks, yarn needles, scissors, tape measure, pen and notepad if they wish. Otherwise, these items will be available for use during class.
The $35 class fee includes all supplies. Class size is limited due to social distancing; masks are requested.
Students are asked to preregister at www.dogwoodexhange.com, or call 931-787-5838 for more information.
Part 2 for students to continue their crochet skills will be offered at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.