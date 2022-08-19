Jon Goodwin has always been fascinated by the humble honey bee.
“I can remember being a little kid and following bees around the yard, watching them when they would sit on the clover and the dandelions,” Goodwin said.
Bees play a critical role in pollination, traveling from plant to plant and spreading pollen that results in growth of fruits, vegetables and seeds. And the pollen the bees collect becomes honey, beeswax and other products used for food, medicine and more.
Goodwin’s fascination with the work of the honey bee soon led to a hobby in beekeeping and, in 2020, a new business, Upper Cumberland Bee Co. where Goodwin offers local honey, a selection of coffee blends, skin care products and home decor.
“My passion is beekeeping, and our focus is on the honey we produce at Upper Cumberland Apiary,” Goodwin said.
Their own honey is organic and straight from the hive. They looked for other beekeepers and artisans who offered good products.
“Our soap we sell, I would put it up against any soap in the world,” he said. “Our coffee is roasted in Putnam County. We vetted all these people and products and found these were good products that we use, that we enjoy, that we could put our stamp on.”
In 2013, Goodwin was looking for a hobby and he recalled that early fascination with bees. He bought a book, First Lessons in Beekeeping by Keith S. Delaplane, and read it cover to cover. The next year, he bought his first hives.
He was fortunate to find several mentors in the local beekeeping community, particularly Jeff Dayton, Keith Garrison and John Finn.
“I talked to them a lot,” Goodwin said. They recommended he begin with 2-3 hives the first year.
It went well. He added more hives the next year.
“The most we’ve had is 15 hives,” Goodwin said. “If I was doing this full-time, I could manage more than that, but it’s a time-consuming endeavor. That seems to be my max number.”
When he started out, he wanted more hives and more hives. But Finn cautioned the new beekeeper with some words of wisdom — be really good at managing what you have.
“You can really bite off more than you can chew. And your goal is to be a good manager of your apiary,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin is thankful for the Cumberland County Beekeepers Association, which brings together local beekeepers and people interested in learning about beekeepers. Since becoming involved in 2013, he’s been able to pay it forward by mentoring other new beekeepers. He loves talking about bees to everyone who is interested in listening.
“They’re just an incredible creature,” Goodwin said. “I find right away that people who will never be a beekeeper, but they’re interested in honeybees and how they can help pollinators.”
The best help people can provide is planting trees and flowers so that bees and other pollinators have options for food.
Bees are most active during the spring and summer, but managing hives is a year-round process.
“You’re always thinking of the next season,” Goodwin said.
In the winter, the bees cluster together in the colony, surviving off their stores of honey. The queen shuts down egg production and the hive downsizes to 10,000 to 12,000 bees. When the maple trees begin producing pollen, the bees start to stir from their winter home. That can start as early as January.
The bees collect pollen and nectar to make bee bread, which they feed to the eggs and larvae. The queen can lay 2,000 eggs a day. It takes 21 days for a worker bee to mature.
There’s lots of pollen and nectar available as flowers and trees begin to bloom. Most beekeepers harvest the honey from the hives in the summer. As the summer continues on, it gets hot and dry and fewer plants are blooming.
That’s when Goodwin starts thinking about fall and pests and predators that can harm his hives.
One of the primary pests he looks out for is the varroa mite. The mites feed on honey bees and developing bees, weakening them and transmitting illness.
“If you don’t manage that, you’re going to be in a lot of trouble in the fall,” Goodwin said.
The fall brings another nectar flow and the bees make more honey. Goodwin leaves this honey in the hive for the colony to use over the winter.
“And then it starts all over again,” he said with a laugh.
In the summer of 2020, Goodwin began building the website, ucbees.com, ahead of the business’ launch that December. Goodwin and wife, Jennifer, and his family wanted to offer additional products, things they believed “Make life better.”
“When we came up with that mantra, we decided to go out and find products people will love and enjoy,” Goodwin said.
They’ve shipped their Deep Draw Honey across the country.
As demand for products, especially honey, grew, Goodwin began seeking other beekeepers to partner with to provide high-quality honey. They work with beekeepers in Dandridge, TN, North Carolina, Georgia and Italy.
That partnership allowed the business to offer unique varieties of honey like Tupelo, Orange Blossom and Sourwood.
They also offer pollinator garden boxes made from repurposed hive boxes.
The apparel line showcases what a community venture the business is. The silhouette on the back of the T-shirts features a beekeeper holding a smoker in the apiary.
“It’s one of my very best friends, Jon Atkinson. Local artist Bill Quillen drew the picture and one of my very good friends, John Bristow, designed it for us,” Goodwin said.
Looking ahead, Goodwin would like to offer beekeeping supplies for the beekeepers in the area. He’s also focused on educating the community on bees and how to help bee hive health by planting pollinators. The blog on the site offers articles on beekeeping.
Upper Cumberland Bee Company, at ucbees.com, offers online ordering and free local delivery in Cumberland County for all orders over $20.
“Within 24-hours, we’ll bring it to your doorstep,” Goodwin said.
UC Bees coffee is also available at the Homestead Tower gift shop, near the apiary.
