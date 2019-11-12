Sheila Ray will be the featured speaker at the Nov. 20 Fairfield Glade Garden Club monthly meeting. Ray is a beekeeper and has been working with honeybees for 15 years and doing so as organically as possible. She is also a TN Department of Agriculture Apiary Beekeeper Inspector.
Ray will share the inner workings of a beehive and the benefits of bees to our health. She will also share with us the kind of flowers to plant to attract bees.Please join us and learn all about the benefits of a honeybee hive.
The regular monthly meeting convenes at 9:30 a.m. in the Fairfield Glade Community Church large meeting room at 521 Snead Dr. Members and guests are welcome to arrive at 9 a.m. for pre-meeting refreshments and socializing.
The featured program will follow the usual business meeting and announcements.
Guests are always welcome. More information is available from Garden Club President Merry McMahon via email at merrymcmahon@gmail.com or phone at 931-237-5020. You may also visit the website atwww.time2meet.com/fggardenclub.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.