Forever Abbey Road, scheduled to play at the Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, is not a Beatles impersonation.
It’s an authentic musical event.
Instead of wearing wigs or make up, the band spends all their time
creating a show that demonstrates what the Beatles might sound like
if they were around today with current technology and modern rock energy.
Forever Abbey Road is comprised of four professional Nashville musicians who came to realize that the Beatles had inspired all of their lives and musical careers so much so that they decided to create a group to pay tribute to them.
Band members John Salaway, Mike Cap, Josh Horne and Jay Szalay have worked with artists from Peter Frampton to Ben Folds, all the way to colleagues of the Beatles, including Denny Laine and Steve Holley from Paul McCartney and Wings.
The name is inspired by “Abbey Road,” the Beatles’ final album with the iconic picture of George Harrison, McCartney, Ringo Starr and John Lennon walking across the street to Abbey Road Studios.
The quartet has toured all over the U.S., becoming fan favorites wherever they go.
“Forever Abbey Road was phenomenal. Our Beatles fans were in heaven,” said Diana Mandley, owner of Bull and Thistle.
“Forever Abbey Road was truly a step back in time. You can close your eyes and visualize a live Beatles concert. Their performance was spot on, note for note. Can’t wait to have them back,” said the owner of Open Chord, Knoxville.
The Palace Theatre is at 72 S. Main St., Crossville.
Reserved tickets to Forever Abbey Road are $15, $20 and $25.
Call 931-484-6133 or go to palacetheatre-crossville.com for tickets to this and other Palace Theatre events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.