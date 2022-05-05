Volunteers work long hours with little recognition, no compensation, and often provide multiple areas of service.
This fully describes Bruce Beach, the Crab-Orchard Chapter’s 2021 nomination for the Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award.
Beach is a World War II Army veteran, teacher, performer and businessman, but most of all, a cherished and faithful church and community volunteer.
In the past five years, at the age of 90-95, the time that Beach has spent volunteering is a commendable achievement.
By the first of October 2021, Beach had 545 hours of service at the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center in Crossville.
This is a five-year sum of the hours that he spent volunteering in spite of the COVID-19 closure and slow reopening of the Archives.
The service to his church for the last five years is also an incredible accomplishment.
Beach has volunteered in multiple areas of service, including teaching, serving the elderly within the community, both shut-ins and those in nursing care facilities, and working with a community focused program that supplies funds for those in need.
This statement by Beach’s church elders magnificently summarizes The Crab-Orchard Chapter DAR’s thoughts.
“Considering the fact that Bruce Beach is in his 90s, an age that many require personal service to maintain living responsibilities, we consider his volunteer work to be exceptional. He would be worthy of any recognition given to him.”
These facts are the basis for the Crab-Orchard Chapter’s nomination of Beach for the DAR Community Service Award 2021.
The DAR presented other awards during the ceremony. Recipients not pictured are Girls State representatives Tay Clarissa Shultz of Cumberland County High School and Kendall Rifner and Tina Tung, both of Stone Memorial High School; and Good Citizens Award recipient Elizabeth Anne Minneci of Stone Memorial.
