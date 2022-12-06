Chief Historian at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park Jim Ogden will be the guest speaker at the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Roundtable. Jim’s presentation will center on the Battle of Wauhatchie from the perspective of the Confederate side.
Chattanooga, in late October 1863, was the key railroad and river city. The Union Army occupied it at the time. After the success of the victory at Chickamauga, the Confederate Army positioned their forces around Chattanooga. Although the Confederates occupied the high ground surrounding the city and had the Union men penned up and starving, the spirits of the southerners were anything by high.
The joy that had arisen after their smashing victory at Chickamauga on Sep. 20 had quickly given way to disagreements, resentment and open hostility among the men who comprised the Confederate high command. The two highest ranking officers—Generals Bragg and Longstreet—were barely on speaking terms, and an in-person appearance by President Davis seemed only to exacerbate matters. In a step toward the independent command, Bragg would be accorded during the Knoxville campaign while Longstreet was assigned responsibility for the Lookout Valley. If the siege were to be successful, the valley must be held. What better force to hold it than the vaunted I Corps of the Army of Northern Virginia. But the I Corps was beset with problems.
Losses from Gettysburg and Chickamauga had reduced its numbers. Diminishing its fighting effectiveness further were trust and communication issues within its command structure.
Longstreet looked at the approach of the Army of the Potomac’s 11th and 12th corps from Bridgeport and decided that his rear was threatened on Lookout Mountain. His misread of their intentions and initial inaction allowed John Hooker of the Union Army to move his two corps up the Lookout Valley to Brown’s Ferry and to join forces with the beleaguered Army of the Cumberland. All that remained in the valley was Geary’s Division bringing up the rear. It was the middle of the night of Oct. 29 when two of Longstreet’s divisions finally went into action.
Jim Ogden is a historian, teacher and tour guide par excellence. A frequent speaker at round tables and historical organizations across the United States, Jim is a longtime friend of the CMCWRT.
He joined the National Park Service in 1982 and served at Chickamauga and Chattanooga, Russell Cave, as well as Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania before returning to Chickamauga and Chattanooga NMP in 1988 as the historian, the position he now holds. Jim has taught numerous history courses, led hundreds of tours and army staff rides and authored several articles on the Civil War. He also has appeared in several TV productions including “Civil War Journal,” Civil War Combat” and “History Detectives.” Over the years Jim has been the recipient of a host of awards for his scholarship, preservation and advocacy work. His most recent awards include the United States Army Commander’s Award for Public Service and the Civil War Trust’s National Park Service Preservation Advocate Award.
Jim, his wife Lora and their son Jamie live in Fort Oglethorpe, GA near the Chickamauga Battlefield.
The Cumberland Mountain Civil War Roundtable invites all to an evening of American Civil War history with a wonderful presentation by historian Jim Ogden on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church (481 Snead Dr.)
First time visitors are admitted free, but we do ask for a $5 donation to repeat nonmembers. Memberships to the CMCWRT can be obtained for the yearly subscription of $25 per person or $35 for couples.
For additional information, call Ken Patton at 901-292-9312 or Dennis Flynn at 913-948-3499.
