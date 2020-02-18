There’s more to taking a great photograph than pointing the camera and clicking.
Bob Stephenson, award winning artist/photographer, returns to the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s Plateau Creative Arts Center to teach a workshop on the basics of photography — with a special emphasis on photographing framed artwork.
In this class, students will be taught about basic camera operation, including shutter and aperture priority mode. Instead of always depending on “auto” mode, they can use the basics to create beautiful photos.
Students will be taught an understanding of how shutter speed, aperture and ISO speed work together to create the perfect photo.
Stephenson will also discuss the characteristics of light and color theory.
Students will be able to apply this to photographing their framed artwork, which is useful in creating a portfolio.
The class fee is $20 for Guild members and $25 for guests.
Preregistration is required. Students should bring their camera and instruction manual to class along with a piece of their framed or 3D artwork that they would like to photograph during the workshop.
The Beginning Photography Workshop will be from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
Register at the Arts Center, or call 931-707-7249.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity employer.
