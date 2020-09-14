Mandy Barnett, who has been called a “song’s best friend” for her emotional depth and expressive vocal delivery, has released her debut Melody Place album, A Nashville Songbook.
Response to the Crossville native and her thoughtfully curated collection of 13 pop and country standards that helped solidify Nashville’s reputation as a creative hub for popular music, has been overwhelmingly positive.
Hits Nashville Editor and reigning CMA Media Achievement Awards winner Holly Gleason wrote of Barnett, “She is one of the most amazingly nuanced vocalists … in terms of tone, emotion, interpretation, and technique. A Judy Garland for our time.”
Elmore magazine declared, “Barnett uses her well-honed artistic instincts not to just put these songs across, she combines it with her incredible pipes to grand slam them out of the ballpark.”
The songs are particular favorites from Barnett’s stage repertoire and pay homage to iconic standards by legendary artists including Ray Price, Roy Orbison, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, Hank Williams, Anne Murray, Hank Snow, B.J. Thomas, and Brenda Lee, among others; and written by the likes of Harlan Howard, Boudleaux Bryant, Chips Moman, Kris Kristofferson, Orbison and Williams.
“I can tell you one thing – people still want to hear these songs,” said Barnett about why she chose to record A Nashville Songbook. “Many of the artists who originally recorded them have passed on, so it’s important to keep these country and pop standards alive. I’m proud to be a modern torchbearer.”
Encouraged by her friend and mentor, Country Music Hall of Fame member Harold Bradley, Barnett first debuted her “Nashville Songbook” anthology with the Nashville Symphony in 2016 and has since toured it nationally and internationally to rave reviews and standing ovations from fans clamoring for more. She made her New York City cabaret debut in 2019 at Feinstein’s/54 Below, performing her “Nashville Songbook” show and a duet with Michael Feinstein.
“Barnett’s vocal skills are such that she could take an ordinary song and make it shine, but when she chooses ones that are as worthy of her talents as these are, we are talking about something of a completely different order,” wrote No Depression in its album preview.
“Barnett has, flat out, not only the finest voice in Nashville but the unteachable ability to look into a song. The way she caresses its lyrics and brings the subtext to the surface is worthy of the finest cabaret singers I have ever seen, Julie Wilson and Mary Cleere Haran … In short, Barnett is remaking the Great American Songbook in Nashville’s image, and hers.”
Music Row called album focus tracks “The End Of The World” “luminous,” stating that “no current country stylist could bring it back more beautifully,” “Help Me Make It Through The Night” “exquisite,” and “It’s Now Or Never” a “sweet and intimate … winner.”
Goldmine raved that “Help Me Make It Through The Night” is “about as sublime a moment as country music can possibly produce.”
Sounds Like Nashville opined of the Kristofferson-penned classic, “Leaning on her rich vocal expression and little else … Barnett focuses the song’s emotional gravity like a prism.”
And from CMT.com today comes, “An exquisite singer who reveres the depth of Nashville’s music history, Mandy Barnett has finally made the album her audience has been waiting for.”
The album, which was inspired by Barnett’s popular road show, was produced by noted producer Fred Mollin (Jimmy Webb, Johnny Mathis, Kristofferson), president of Melody Place.
“Mandy Barnett is one of a kind,” Mollin said. “She is magic behind the microphone, and this album allows her voice to put a spotlight on Nashville’s musical legacy. It’s a match made in Heaven, recorded on Music Row.”
With her individual phrasing, athletic vocals, and emotional punch, Barnett is a frequent guest on the Grand Ole Opry. Her music has been featured in many major film and television soundtracks.
She has appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “The Late Show,” “CBS Sunday Morning,” PBS’s “Sessions at West 54th,” PBS’s “Bluegrass Underground,” and numerous other programs.
The track list on A Nashville Songbook includes:
1. “I Love A Rainy Night” — Eddie Rabbitt, David E. Malloy, Even Stevens
2. “It’s Over” — Roy Orbison, William Dees
3. “Help Me Make It Through The Night” — Kris Kristofferson
4. “A Fool Such As I” — Bill Trader
5. “Love Hurts” — Boudleaux Bryant
6. “It’s Now Or Never” — Wally Gold, Eduardo Di Capua, Aaron H. Schroeder
7. “The Crying Game” — Geoff Stephens
8. “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” — Larry Lee Butler, Chips Moman
9. “The End Of The World” — Arthur Kent, Sylvia Dee
10. “Near You” — Francis Craig, Kermit Goell
11. “You Needed Me” — Randy Goodrum
12. “Heartaches By The Number” — Harlan Howard
13. “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still In Love With You)” — Hank Williams
