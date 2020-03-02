The Fairfield Glade Lions Club inducted Dennis R. Barnes into the club Dec. 16, 2019, meeting.
Barnes was born in Nashville. He graduated Tennessee Tech University in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. He also earned a master’s degree in energy management in 1978 from the University of Tennessee.
His work experience includes employment at Nashville Electric Service as an electrical engineer, TVA as an I.T. manager and Lipscomb University on the math and I.T. faculty. He and his wife, Carol, have lived in Fairfield Glade area for four months, after moving from Nashville. They have one daughter, one son, one grandson and one granddaughter. Barnes’ hobbies include golfing, church work, reading, pickleball and working on his 1979 MG car.
The reason for joining the Fairfield Glade Lions Club is to take an active part in the support of our local community, and to build friendships. Barnes had been a member of the Scottsboro Lions Club in Scottsboro, AL. He held the offices of treasurer and vice president in that club. Lion Bill Green is the Lions Club Sponsor for Dennis.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is the largest Club in the State of Tennessee. They are recognized as one of the most active clubs for serving their community. They have tested all elementary school children for possible eye and hearing problems each fall for over 30 years, support a “Student of the Month” program in all three High Schools each year, hold several fund raisers to support local charities and the Tennessee School for the Blind and Hearing and many other activities.
Dinner meetings are held the third Monday of each month at the Druid Hill Country Club starting at 6 p.m. and ending normally at 8 p.m. Please call Lion member Bill Bock at 847-610-6200 for more information or answer any questions. Membership is open to both men and women and a special rate is available for married couples. Bock can also make a date for you to visit a meeting at no cost for the first meeting.
