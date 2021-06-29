The Library is fully open and operational. With that in mind, why not visit the Friends of the Library Bookstore with their bargain prices for good clean items—25 cents to 2 dollars. Check out their golf corner. Buy and watch your game improve or re-donate the item so somebody else can benefit.
Great New Books
Willie Nelson’s Letters to America by Willie Nelson with Turk Pipkin. Willie’s latest book--a series of heartfelt letters, along with song lyrics to some of his biggest hits--draws upon his incredible seventy-year music career, his love-filled family life, and his role as an American icon and font of wit and wisdom.
Geniuses At War: Bletchley Park, Colossus, and The Dawn of the Digital Age by David A. Pierce. The author puts his expertise in history and technology to excellent use in his latest book. Following the exploits of the motley collection of geniuses installed at Bletchley Park during the Second World War, he weaves a superb narrative, at once compelling and relatable, about the technological innovations used to break the Nazis’ many military and police codes and ciphers. In this book, the code breakers come to life as people grappling with personal conflicts and politics while working together (and sometimes against each other) in the relatively egalitarian environment at Bletchley. Many of the group’s innovations receive notice in Price’s work, but he focuses mainly on the events and people involved in the invention of Colossus--the first programmable, electronic, digital computer, which was designed to break the German army’s Lorenz cipher.
The Secret Keeper of Jaipur by Alka Joshi. Shimla, which may put Nimmi in danger. It’s only after Malik employs the help of Lakshmi, and her connections at the Royal Palace, that justice may be served. This follow-up to The Henna Artist picks up the story 12 years later, and is told alternatingly in the voices of henna artist Lakshmi; her protégé Malik; and Nimmi, Malik’s beloved. It’s 1969, and Malik is studying the building trade under the tutelage of the Singh family and apprenticing at the Facilities Office of the Jaipur Royal Palace. When a section of their largest project, the Royal Jewel Cinema, collapses on opening night, blame is quickly assigned. Meanwhile, Lakshmi is running the Lady Reading Healing Garden, while her husband, Dr. Jay Kumar, heads up the Community Clinic. They invite Nimmi to coordinate the healing garden, creating opportunities for the facets of Malik’s life — personal/professional and traditional/modern--to intersect. As Malik tries to clear the person blamed for the cinema collapse, he uncovers nefarious connections between his mentors and his life back in Shimla, which may put Nimmi in danger. It’s only after Malik employs the help of Lakshmi, and her connections at the Royal Palace, that justice may be served.
Never Pay the First Bill and Other Ways to Fight the Health Care System and Win by Marshall Allen. This is the guerilla guide to health care the American people and employers need. Drawing on 15 years of investigating the health care industry, reporter Marshall Allen shows how companies and individuals have managed to force medical providers to play fair, and shows how you can, too. He reveals the industry’s pressure points and how companies and individuals have fought overbilling, price gouging, insurance denials, and more to get the care they deserve. Laying out a practical plan for protecting yourself against the system’s predatory practices, Allen offers the inspiration you need and tried-and-true strategies.
Library Laugh I
What animal keeps the best time? Watchdog
Stingy Schobel Says
Get the best prices on Amazon. Use Amazon’s coupon section. Check out Amazon outlet—a clearance page where you can find out-of-season merchandise for cheap. Watch for lighting deals—limited time offers throughout the site. Try Amazon Warehouse or Amazon Renewed—both have pre-owned and open-box items for bargain prices. Use an Amazon Rewards card—you get 5% back on purchases on the site. Opt for slower delivery—choose no-rush delivery, and your account will be credited with rewards for future purchases (not available for all items). Use an Amazon price tracker such as CamelCamelCamel.com to ensure you’re getting the best price.
Libraries =
Information
Everyone has stomach issues from time to time, and occasional digestive discomfort is not usually something to worry about. That said, doctors note that there are a few gastrointestinal symptoms that you shouldn’t write off, because they could signal something serious. These include prolonged diarrhea (especially if paired with fever, cough or loss of taste and smell), blood in your stool, difficulty swallowing, unexplained weight loss (especially if accompanied by abdominal pain), chronic or prolonged constipation (especially if you’re having pain).
Library Laugh II
Why did the Viking buy an old Boat? He couldn’t a fjord a new one.
