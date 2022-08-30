Join us as the Library presents the incomparable Jim Everett, local barber and storyteller (what barber doesn’t have stories) appears in the Cumberland Room tomorrow, August 31, at noon. You’ll laugh and enjoy.
Great New Books
The Ink Black Heart by Robert Galbraith. Robert Galbraith is a pseudonym for J.K. Rowling, bestselling author of the Harry Potter series and The Casual Vacancy. Rowling’s original intention for writing under Galbraith was for the books to be judged on their own merit, and to establish Galbraith as a well-regarded name in crime in its own right. The Strike Novels have topped the national and international bestseller lists and the series has been adapted for television, produced by Brontë Film and Television. When frantic, disheveled Edie Ledwell appears in the office begging to speak to her, private detective Robin Ellacott doesn’t know quite what to make of the situation. The cocreator of a popular cartoon, The Ink Black Heart, Edie is being persecuted by a mysterious online figure who goes by the pseudonym of Anomie. Edie is desperate to uncover Anomie’s true identity. Robin decides that the agency can’t help with this--and thinks nothing more of it until a few days later, when she reads the shocking news that Edie has been tasered and then murdered in Highgate Cemetery, the location of The Ink Black Heart. Robin and her business partner, Cormoran Strike, become drawn into the quest to uncover Anomie’s true identity. But with a complex web of online aliases, business interests and family conflicts to navigate, Strike and Robin find themselves embroiled in a case that stretches their powers of deduction to the limits - and which threatens them in new and horrifying ways.
Other Birds by Sarah Addison Allen. Allen returns after a seven-year break with a novel that gathers ghosts and lost souls on Mallow Island, SC. On what was once a rice plantation, where the echoing voices of enslaved people can still be heard, on what became a candy-making powerhouse, where sugar still scents the air, and where a man once wrote a book that sustains the island’s tourist industry, sits the Dellawisp, a tiny apartment block occupied by thieving turquoise birds. The human occupants are just as interesting: a talented chef who grew up in the poorest part of the island; a college freshman who inherited her mother’s apartment; a henna artist desperate for safety; two sisters living both feet and miles apart; and three ghosts and the caretaker who can see them. In prose not quite as lavish as in her earlier novels, but with the same keen skill building characters and crafting dialogue, Allen unfolds the histories of these people, slowly braiding their lives together in a quiet, resonant story about holding on, letting go, and finding home.
The Amazing Story of HK Derryberry: My Unlikely Friendship with the Boy Who Remembers Everything by Jim Bradford and Andy Hardin. HK Derryberry came into the world with the odds stacked heavily against him. He was taken from his unmarried mother’s womb three months prematurely when she was killed in a car wreck. After ninety-six days of seesawing between life and death, HK’s grandmother took him home. Eventually it becomes apparent that buried beneath HK’s severe disabilities (he’s blind and has cerebral palsy) is one spectacular ability. He is diagnosed with Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory (HSAM), which involves superlative powers of recollection that enable him to remember everything that has happened to him since the age of three. Less than one hundred people have been diagnosed with HSAM, but none of them have the physical disabilities of HK Derryberry. The authors and HK will be appearing at the Linary Church of Christ on Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. and at the Noon Rotary at the Depot on Sept. 8 at noon.
Library Laugh I
What did the nut say when it sneezed?
-Ca-shew!
Stingy Schobel Says
Got a dried-out marker that just won’t work when you try to bring ink to paper? Don’t toss it in the trash. Whatever the reason is for the dry tip (maybe you left the cap off overnight?), it often can be resuscitated. All you have to do is place the tip of the marker in a small amount of rubbing alcohol and let it soak for 15 minutes. The rubbing alcohol will lubricate the inside of the marker and help unblock any dried out areas. Give it a try on a piece of scrap paper. Odds are, your marker will be as good as new.
Library Laugh II
What kind of dog chases red articles of clothing?
-A Bulldog.
Libraries=Information
Bees aren’t the only insects that help pollinate fruits, flowers and veggies. Butterflies are also an important part of the ecosystem. To help attract butterflies to your garden, avoid using insecticides, which are obviously lethal to them. Also be aware that butterflies aren’t attracted to flowers -- they seek out flowering plants and bushes that are rich in nectar. Look for milkweed, mint, zinnias, buddleia and heliotrope, which are all varieties of plants that butterflies love to drink from. Filling a shallow dish with fresh water every day is a simple way to give them a place to drink, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.