Geoffrey Bar-Lev gave “Live Ashes: From Auschwitz to Communism to the Slums of Brooklyn,” a stirring presentation as a second-generation Holocaust survivor based on his book at Art Circle Public Library on Feb. 9.
He spoke on how he came to exist and how his family’s lives were shaped following his parents’ horrific experience during the Holocaust and the trauma, which not only left its scar on them but was worn like birthmarks by their children.
Bar-Lev is a Hebrew surname meaning “son of heart” or “pure heart.” He was born to a Jewish family in Łódź, Poland, about 160 kilometers (about 100 miles) from Warsaw and roughly about 35 miles from Kraków, in 1948.
On the subject of Anti-Semitism, he said there was no real platform for the Jewish community to address it, adding that some say there was another way to view the Holocaust.
“Maybe I am biased because of my heritage,” he said, “but mass murder is mass murder. You cannot argue with mass murder. You cannot excuse mass murder. This wasn’t only mass murder, but it was [murder] on an industrial level.”
He considered where to begin telling the story: from Łódź, Auschwitz, or Brooklyn. He decided to start with São Paulo, Brazil. It was there he’d tracked down his father’s business partner from Poland and went to visit him.
He said, “We were discussing my father. He started crying. Tears rolled down from his eyes profusely and he said to me, ‘On the death march we were on, if your father did not give me half of his potato, I wouldn’t be alive today.’”
Father
In 1937, Bar-Lev’s father was discharged as one of a few non-commissioned officers from the Polish Army. Bar-Lev said that during this time in much of eastern Europe, there was fierce Anti-Semitism and Jews were discouraged from joining the armed forces. In 1938, after the Munich Agreement, the Sudetenland (the north, west and southern portions of the former country of Czechoslovakia in the old kingdom of Bohemia) became part of Germany, while the country lost further territories to Hungary and Poland.
His father was recalled into the Polish army in 1939. He was captured and taken to a prisoner of war camp in Czechoslovakia. In January 1940, he was released and returned to Łódź, Poland.
“And that’s where the Jews were being herded … in the most decrepit part of the city.”
The Łódź Ghetto was a Nazi ghetto established by German authorities for Polish Jews and Roma following the Invasion of Poland. The Germans renamed the ghetto to Litzmannstadt Ghetto, after Nazi General Litzmann, decorated for his actions in World War I.
“At its height, there were 260,000 people in this little area,” he said. “Why was Łódź so important to the Germans? Because they had a workforce there.”
He went on to say the Germans had factories where they used Jews for slave labor and to make things for the German army. Second to the Warsaw Ghetto, Łódź Ghetto was the next largest ghetto in all of German-occupied Europe. Aside from the deportations to concentration camps, the horrid living conditions, the starvation, the congestion, the disease, and the lack of supplies to support them, they were forced to produce goods and textiles for the German war effort through manual slave labor.
His father was born in the middle of three sons. No one has any idea what happened to the younger brother. His older brother was executed when he was caught smuggling food into the Łódź Ghetto.
“Because there were Polish people out there who were helping the Jews,” he said.
The leader of their Jewish council, Chaim Mordechaj Rumkowski, was instructed by the SS to choose who would be deported or they would. He recruited a police force Bar-Lev described as “mafioso types from the Jewish underworld” to choose 20,000 Jews for “resettlement.”
“Rumkowski had to choose,” he said. “Every Jewish leader committed suicide and wouldn’t do it. But he did it. Was he a collaborator, was he a perpetrator, was he a victim, was he all of the above? Maybe he was all of the above.”
He said the Łódź Ghetto was so crowded they had to have traffic police just for the number of pedestrians.
“That’s how crowded it was,” he said. “They were all on the verge of starvation.”
Because of his military training, his father was appointed by the Jewish Council to guard the food supply.
“So, he got extra food, because they wanted him to be stronger,” he said.
At the time, his father was married to his first wife. He added that he had actually seen a photo of her. Because his father had extra food, she was able to become pregnant in a situation where most of the women in the ghetto were so emaciated, they were unable. She had a daughter.
With the Soviet Army closing in on Poland, the Łódź Ghetto was liquidated between Aug. 3-28, 1944. His father was on one of the last trains with his wife and their four-year-old baby daughter. They disembarked the trains in Birkenau, also known as Auschwitz II which was built specifically for Jews. Bar-Lev said he had visited the site where the concentration and extermination camp used to be. He had photos but there was nothing to see but rubble.
“They had them line up on the gravel; five rows of men on one side and five rows of women on the other, them and the children. And they went through the selection process,” he said. “If you were told to go right, you most likely would end up in slave labor. If you were told to go left, you would be executed in the gas chambers of Auschwitz II.
“So, I’m talking to my father. His wife was told, ‘If you give up the child, you might live.’ She would not give up the child so she went straight into the gas chamber with the child. And he went right.”
His father spent three weeks there before being transferred to a camp called Flossenbürg located outside Nuremberg. It was the third-largest concentration camp, imprisoning over 100,000 people from all over Europe, including Jews, German political prisoners, repeat criminals, and prisoners of war within its main camp and over 100 subcamps.
“Nasty place,” he added.
In April 1945, merely five days before the American troops liberated Nuremberg, the SS took over 15,000 Jews on a death march that lasted 27 days.
“As my father used to say, ’Twenty-seven days and 27 nights: if you slowed down, you got shot; if you have to go the bathroom on the side, you got shot; if you limped, you got shot; if anybody had to help you walk for an extended period of time, you got shot,” he said. They ended up marching into Czechoslovakia, where the SS commander abandoned them. They marched over snowy mountains and the Red Army found them there.
“They started asking for food because they were hungry,” he said. “Those that ate anything, died.”
Because of his military training, his father refused food and only asked for water to start. Slowly, he began to eat soft, mashed-up foods fit for a baby and worked his way back to solid foods.
Mother
At the onset of the war, Łódź, Poland was the second-largest Jewish community in the country with about 200,000 members. The entire population of the Łódź Ghetto was forced into an area of four square kilometers (about 2.5 miles).
Bar-Lev’s mother was in the Łódź Ghetto with her sister and father. His mother was a seamstress and they made things the German Army needed.
“Everybody was on the verge of starvation most of the time,” he said. “I asked my mother, ‘How much did you have to eat?’ She said, ‘It would be down to a hard loaf of bread. If we had crumbs, we would lick our fingers and pick the crumbs up off the table, and savor the crumbs.’”
The winter of 1941-’42 was a difficult winter in Poland.
“That’s when my grandfather died,” he said. “Just before he died, he called [his daughters] over, and he said…’If you stick together, you will survive.’ They did, and they did.”
After the liquidation of the Łódź Ghetto in August 1944, Bar-Lev’s mother and her sister were among the about 700 Jewish people chosen to remain in the ghetto. He said those remaining 700 were secretly providing food for the others who were in hiding.
He said, “Jan. 17, 1945, these 700 people were ordered to dig their own graves, and report back the next morning, which they did.” They stood in several feet of freezing water for the next two days waiting.
“Can you imagine? In January?” he asked.
“On Jan. 19, they heard tanks.”
They were Soviet tanks and 877 people were liberated from the Łódź Ghetto, his mother included.
Childhood
His father returned to Łódź, met and married his mother and he was born in January 1948.
“In a way, I am alive, here today, speaking to you, and my younger sister, because of a decision that Hitler personally made.”
Hitler’s birthday was April 20. When the Warsaw Ghetto exploded with revolt the day before, at first, the SS Nazi German army didn’t take the revolt very seriously. Instead, Lithuanian auxiliaries were sent in to handle it. Eventually, they had to send in SS soldiers because the Warsaw Ghetto uprising was the largest by the Jews during the war and the first significant revolt against German occupation.
“It took a lot to put that revolt down,” he said.
Then Hitler ordered the SS Gestapo to liquidate all the ghettos in Poland. Bar-Lev said that Hitler’s architect, Albert Speer, who was one of Hitler’s favorites, advised him not to liquidate because the workforce at Łódź was needed.
“That was in the spring of 1943,” Bar-Lev said. “If my parents were deported in 1943, they wouldn’t have survived. Most likely, like 99%, they would not have survived. So, the Łódź Ghetto just kept on going.”
He asked, “So, what was my experience with two survivors of the Holocaust?”
Bar-Lev remembered, “As a child, we never went to that part of the city where the ghetto was.”
Although the war was over, Poland continued to be occupied by the Soviet Union and eventually transformed the country into a communist government and economy.
Early in his childhood, he developed a stutter. He suspected it was the result of his parents’ incessant instruction to censor. Given the residual tension of the war and between religious sects, he was told he could not talk about certain subjects or say certain things to certain people. He was always afraid he would say something wrong.
“I suppose that constantly being told not to say this and not to say that when I was five or six years old caused me to develop a stammer,” he said. “I was always watching myself.”
Bar-Lev remembered that in Poland, his father would say how much he loved American movies.
“I feel a lot of guilt in regards to my father,” he said. “I was not the kind of son that made him proud … maybe he was just too damaged by what he experienced.”
His nanny was a Polish Catholic who wore a crucifix, protected and defended him against children who would bully him for being Jewish.
He said, “She would freak out and she would go to their parents, knocking on their door, tears coming out, screaming at them, ‘Is this what you’re teaching your kids? Don’t you remember what happened here?’
“She was like a second mother to me,” he said. He went to Poland for 10 days in 1998, and found her and got to visit with her. “I will never forget her. She will always have a place in my heart until my last breath.”
In 1954, his father worked with a business partner, the one Bar-Lev visited in São Paulo, Brazil. One day – he couldn’t remember what day, but remembered the exact time – the Polish secret police burst into their home at 1:10 a.m. They searched the home and found U.S. dollars, punishable by an automatic five years in jail.
When his father and his father’s business partner were sentenced to five years, his business partner’s wife climbed up to the rooftop of their apartment building and jumped. They had three children.
With his military background, his father connected with his military contacts and they helped get him out of the country. He went to Israel. It was 1956.
Bar-Lev said, “The Israeli immigration told him in a nice way, ‘You were a kapo for one of those concentration camps. You were like a slave master. I don’t think you will be safe here.’ Which meant, we don’t want you here.”
A kapo was a prisoner chosen by the SS guards to have authoritative functions over other prisoners.
“Why did my father become this … why did he take part …?” he asked. “Was he a collaborator? Was he a perpetrator? Was he a victim? Was he all of the above?
“I don’t think there are any clear answers. But, I’m still studying the subject.”
His father went to São Paulo.
The family moved to Israel on the cusp of the Arab–Israeli War conflict. He would watch the Israeli Defense Force from the rooftop of their building. He admired them.
“There was something about Israel. I felt free. I felt my power again. I felt my strength,” he said. “I felt I was a human being.”
There was a housing shortage and when they realized Israel was going to be in constant conflict and they had already lost too many people, they moved to America, to Brooklyn, NY. He said living in Brooklyn was very similar to the film “Goodfellas.” He remembered a white enclave in the middle of the neighborhood that separated the different ethnic gangs of that era.
“One time, I came home with a mark on my face and my father told me, ‘If I ever find out that you’re in a gang, I will beat the daylights out of you.’ So what did I do? I went to the library. Why did I go to the library? I wanted to know how to make a pistol. Since I couldn’t fight and I had to be ‘in’ with the guys …”
They stayed there until 1964 when his parents began doing better and they moved to Queens.
For a long time, he didn’t want to know about the Holocaust. “I would read about it and I would have questions, but – I was an American,” he said.
It was the 1960s and he wanted to be a kid and have a good time like all the other kids. “So, the question is, what did all of that do to me? Just for the Holocaust alone, I had to go to psychotherapy for five years. That’s what it did to me.”
He said there were psychologists and psychiatrists who argue the “G2s” are the second-generation victims of the Nazis during the Holocaust.
“I feel that I was traumatized, but I am not a victim,” he said. “I don’t feel like a victim. You know why I don’t feel like a victim? Because I am an American.”
Bar-Lev added that in this country, he didn’t feel like a Jewish-American, just American. Here, his religion was no one’s business. Here, he didn’t feel threatened. Here, he didn’t experience Anti-Semitism. Here, he felt alive. Here, he felt at home.
“I would like to thank all of you and the American people, who allowed me into this country, gave me opportunities to get an education, to make me feel like I was okay.
“The United States of America is the shining city on top of the hill.”
