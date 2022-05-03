Live Ashes Part II, a continuation of Geoffrey Bar-Lev’s journey from Auschwitz to Communism to the Slums of Brooklyn will take place tomorrow at noon in the Cumberland Room. Those of you who listened to his remarkable story early this year will not want to miss this evolving saga.
Suni Nelson will be the featured speaker at the Friends of the Library meeting this Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the Cumberland Room at the Library. She is the author of Listen While You Can. It’s the story of a Middle Tennessee couple who with integrity and charity made their community and family better. From Crossville to Fairfield Glade to The Dorchester Riding Stables to Europe and beyond, this is a moving story that begs to be told. Come and listen to this remarkable tale.
Great New Books
How to Prevent the Next Pandemic by Bill Gates. The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over. But even as governments around the world try to get it under control, they’re also starting to talk about what happens next. How can we prevent another pandemic from killing millions of people and devastating the global economy? Can we even hope to accomplish this? Bill Gates believes the answer is yes, and he has written a largely upbeat book that lays out clearly and convincingly what the world should learn from COVID-19, explains the science of fighting pandemics, and suggests what all of us can do to help prevent another one.
Trust by Hernan Diaz. After debuting with the epic Pulitzer Prize finalist novel In the Distance, Diaz returns with pokes at the boundaries of fiction. It’s made of four works in various stages of completion that together shape the tale of a fictional American oligarch, Andrew Bevel, whose skilled stock market manipulations may have caused the Twenties boom and subsequent Great Depression. The first work is a short novel, a fictionalized take of Bevel’s success and his wife’s loss of her grip on reality. The second is ostensibly Bevel’s unfinished autobiography, which he wrote to correct supposed errors in the novel. Actually, it’s written by a ghostwriter, Ida Partenza, whose memoir forms the third work. Last is a memoir fragment by Bevel’s dying wife. Both historical and postmodern, this novel gives readers the task of interpreting its multiple parts and narrators, making it an intriguing, stimulating read.
My Seven Black Fathers: A Young Activist’s Memoir of Race, Family and the Mentors Who Made Him Whole by Will Jawando. An attorney, activist, and councilman in Montgomery County, MD, Jawando was inspired by his participation in My Brother’s Keeper, President Barack Obama’s mentorship program for young men of color, to explore his own bonds with key father figures in his life. There’s Mr. Williams, the math teacher who taught him how to tie a tie; Joseph, the stepfather who taught him what family meant; Jay Fletcher, his mother’s openly gay colleague, who taught him about theater; and Mr. Holmes, the high school chorus director who taught him to sing and comforted him after a terrible disappointment. Then there’s Deen Sanwoola, who helped him connect his Nigerian heritage with his American upbringing, which eased the way to his reconciling with his biological father.
Library Laugh I
Why couldn’t the sailor play cards? The captain was standing on the deck!
Libraries=
Information
A lot of us are avoiding personal care products that contain parabens, a family of chemical preservatives that have been linked to a whole host of health concerns.
The good news is that paraben-free products are easier to find today; the bad news is that the shelf life for these items is not as long.
One way to help extend and preserve the life of your all-natural moisturizers, shampoos, makeup and other personal products is to simply refrigerate them.
There’s no need to store day-to-day items in the fridge, since they will quickly get used up. But for infrequently used items (or if you stocked up during a sale), keeping them in the fridge will inhibit the growth of bacteria and lengthen the shelf life of the products.
Library Laugh II
What can you always hear at a bowling alley? A pin drop.
Stingy Schobel Says
You can make your own liquid fertilizer for your outdoor plants with just water and grass clippings.
All you have to do is drop a few large handfuls of cut grass into a bucket and fill it to the top with water. Cover and keep in a dark place (like the garage) for one to two weeks, then feed the mixture to your bushes, flowers and vegetable garden.
It works because decomposing grass clippings have lots of nitrogen and potassium, and these elements help plants develop strong roots.
Be sure to use the mixture up when it’s ready, since it can smell pretty bad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.