East Tennessee is filled with a grand biodiversity of plants and animals. Naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales has written three books and more than 600 newspaper/magazine articles about nature and natural history.
Join the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. EST, via Zoom, for the First Thursday Nature Supper Club as Bales shares his favorite stories about some unique and unexpected plants and animals.
Osage orange, freshwater jellyfish, rufous hummingbirds, pawpaws, 17-year cicadas, red pandas and the return of smoky madtoms, bald eagles and wild turkeys are a few of the interesting stories Bales has written about in the past 30 years and will share during the Dec. 1 session.
Participants provide their own stay-at-home supper. The program is free and closed captioning is available, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link and the recording. Register at www.utarboretumsociety.org.
Please contact UT Arboretum Education Coordinator Michelle Campanis at mcampani@utk.edu with any questions or registration issues.
To contact Stephen Lyn Bales or buy one of his UT Press books, email him at hellostephenlyn@gmail.com.
