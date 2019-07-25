WeatherTAP’s meteorologist Mark Baldwin was chosen by NASA to cover this summer’s launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful rocket in NASA’s fleet today. Baldwin was also chosen to cover the Orion Ascent Abort mission the following week.
Out of the hundreds of applicants for each mission, Baldwin was one of only 55 chosen.
“Being chosen for back-to-back missions is unheard of,” he said.
To be selected for these assignments, called NASA Socials, NASA investigates the social media of the applicant and the quality of their social media posts. The process is quite selective.
The Falcon Heavy event began with a live taping of NASA TV. NASA Social participants sat in on a live taping of the show, which featured scientists who had been working on the projects going up on the launch.
Among those missions were six NOAA satellites that will help scientists better understand the atmosphere over the tropics.
“The tropics influence global weather,” said Baldwin, “so it’s important for scientists to understand the tropics as much as they can.”
These satellites are called “cube sats” and are no bigger than a shoebox. This launch carried a total of 16 cube sats, the largest ever payload for a Falcon Heavy rocket.
Another critical part of this mission was putting an atomic clock in space to help with navigation. As of now, astronauts rely on GPS information coming from earth, which takes up to half an hour to reach a spacecraft. This atomic clock will allow for near real-time GPS data.
The NASA Social group was then bused to the launch site, where the rocket stood magnificently.
“How humbling to stand so close to something so powerful!” Baldwin exclaimed.
This was the first night launch of a Falcon Heavy, and only the third time the rocket had ever been launched. After three launches, a rocket becomes certified for use by the military.
“The rocket lit up the whole sky when it blasted off,” he said. “Mouths dropped. As the rocket climbed higher, it became difficult to see, but that’s just when the show started.”
The return of the solid rocket boosters was the best part, he noted. As they re-fired, high in the sky, they created different colors that were wavy in appearance.
“It looked like the sky of another planet,” Baldwin stated.
Then, the boosters returned,” he added. “The sounds produced during all of this are amazing, shaking the ground you stand upon. Then, the third, main booster returned and once again the entire night sky lit up, followed by another sonic boom, as it headed toward a platform out at sea.”
After a few days of rest, it was time for the NASA Social for the Orion Ascent Abort mission. Once again, NASA Social participants were taken to the press room for talks from those who have worked hard on these projects.
This mission was to test the ability of astronauts to abort during liftoff in case something goes wrong. Participants were bused to the launch pad to see the Orion capsule and were then taken to a Crawler, the vehicle that transports rockets to the launch pads.
“They creep along at a snail’s pace, weighing nearly 18 million pounds,” said Baldwin. “Tennessee River rock is used for the Crawler’s path because it can’t produce sparks when rolled across.”
The next stop was the cryogenics lab, where scientists work with liquid nitrogen as a propellant for the rockets. Baldwin explained it’s a low-temperature propellant that makes launches possible and is the steam-like fog seen coming from the rockets just before liftoff.
“Liquid nitrogen freezes things quickly,” he said. “The cryogenicist took a rubber bouncing ball and turned it into a rock-solid piece of ice in seconds. He then dropped it on the floor, and it shattered to pieces.”
The launch took place early the next morning. The sky glowed of orange and red with the rising sun.
The craft was to be lifted to about 31,000 feet before performing the abort mission. At that altitude, the craft broke apart, and the escape capsule was propelled away. It then fell to the earth and splashed down into the ocean.
The Orion Ascent Abort mission successfully tested the capability of astronauts to abort a mission as the rocket is ascending.
“Such escape mechanisms might have saved the lives of the Challenger astronauts in 1986,” said Baldwin.
As if all of that weren’t enough, a weatherTAP Facebook follower introduced Baldwin to a man with the 45th Weather Squadron — those who make the weather forecasts for the launches.
With his military pass, he took Baldwin for a tour, showing him where the Challenger is buried. He also showed him where Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins once parked their Chevrolet Corvettes, a gift from Chevrolet after they walked on the moon. In addition, he was given a view of the defense system that will shoot down a rocket if something goes wrong.
Baldwin was then taken to where Alan Shepard was blasted into space, becoming the first American to orbit the earth.
“Back then, the rocket launches were within hundreds of yards of the control center and the control center was like a bunker,” said Baldwin. “They had to do it this way because radio communication wouldn’t reach much farther than that.”
The tour concluded with a visit to the command center, where everyone gathers for the launches. According to Baldwin, this is where the nail-biting takes place.
“Everything has to work right for a successful mission, something NASA is able to pull off with incredible precision,” he said.
It has now been 50 years since American astronauts left footprints on the moon. The next step is to sustain a presence there, similar to what is done on the International Space Station. Then, it will be time to head for Mars.
“The inventions and technology developed for these missions will change our lives,” said Baldwin. “Can you imagine looking up at the moon, knowing there are stations of people there? Can you imagine the day we walk on Mars for the first time? NASA invites us all to dream big and look forward to the future. I say we take them up on that!”
