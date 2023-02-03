Crossville’s historic Palace Theatre will play host to a remarkable musical family Feb. 24, The Baker Family — one of the most talked about musical ensembles in the country.
Although this high-energy bluegrass band recently won the “Artist of the Year” Award from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America-Midwest, The Baker Family thrives in gospel and classic country, as well. From Birch Tree, MO, the Bakers manage to perform around 100 concerts each year, coast to coast.
Local audiences may remember this unique family from “America’s Got Talent,” RFD-TV’s “The Bluegrass. Trail,” or PBS’s “Great American Bluegrass.”
Their awards are many, including the “Bluegrass Band of the Year” by the International Country Gospel Music Association, and the “Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest” in Branson, MO.
The band includes mom, Carrie Baker, who plays guitar and double bass.
Trustin Baker, 23, plays violin and banjo, and recently won the Grand Master Fiddle Championship at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville – the most prestigious honor bestowed on a violinist. As a result of that victory, he performed on stage at the Grand Ole Opry.
Carina Baker, 21, plays the mandolin and harmonica and has been the recipient of both the SPBGMA “Mandolin Player of the Year” and “Female Vocalist of the Year” awards.
Elijah Baker, 19, plays bass and lead guitar, and is a past winner of the Oklahoma State Junior Violin Championship.
The Baker Family plays one night only at The Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m.
Reserved tickets are $15-$25.
Call 931-484-6133 or go to palacetheatre-crossville.com for tickets.
