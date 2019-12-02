Join us this Friday for our birthday, anniversary and newcomer celebration. At 9:30, we will have a surprise entertainment for everyone to enjoy. Bingo with our sponsor Eye Centers of Tennessee will start at 10:30 a.m. Eye Centers also provides a homemade cake for our celebration. They always do a fabulous job. At 11:30 we will serve lunch. We hope to see you all there!
Join us for a community-wide Ladies Night Out for women of all ages. Mark your calendars for Dec. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m., to join us for a night full of fun, food and shopping. We will have free bags (lightly used designer bags), and bling bingo, dinner, auction and local vendors for your last-stop shop before the holidays.
Admission is $10, which includes the meal. Come by to get tickets early. If interested in becoming a vendor for this event, please call Alicia at 931-484-7416.
During the month of December, we will be taking orders for holiday desserts. Below is a list of desserts we are baking. Call Fair Park Senior Center to place your order at 931-484-7416.
Desserts will include strawberry cream cheesecake, $40; cherry cream cheesecake, $40; pecan pie, $20; Granny’s Pie (mix of caramel, pecans, cream cheese and coconut), $20; red velvet cake, $40; Mountain Dew cake (9 by 13 inches), $20; lemonade cake (9 by 13 inches), $20; Butterfinger cake (9 by 13 inches), $20; pumpkin roll, $10; and red velvet roll, $10.
While our staff members at Fair Park Senior Center each work together to build a strong network of care and support, we rely on our dedicated volunteers to help us maintain the positive and fun atmosphere we have created.
Whether you have a passion that you’d like to bring to Fair Park Senior Center or a skill that can be used to benefit the lives of our members, we’d like to hear from you. We will have a volunteer get-together in January for all of our new and existing volunteers to review some new volunteer opportunities and to hear new ideas.
To become a volunteer, please call or email Alicia at fpscalicia@outlook.com or 931-484-7416.
Ou knitting group will start Dec. 4. If you are interested in sharing and learning new knitting projects, join us every Wednesday at 10 a.m. There is no charge for this class.
Our December day trip sign-ups are available at Fair Park Senior Center. Our trips fill up fast, so come by and reserve a spot today.
Dec. 7 — Oaklands Mansion’s 36th annual Christmas Candlelight Tour of Homes in Murfreesboro.
Dec. 9 — General Jackson boat cruise, meal and country Christmas show.
Dec. 16 — Chad’s drive-through light show in Lebanon.
Come sing with us! Fair Park is starting our very own choir. If you like to sing or play the piano, we need you! Call Fair Park Senior Center to sign up.
Every year Ruth Lucas does an outstanding job coordinating the Lucas & Friends Christmas Variety Show, one of our fundraisers. If you have never attended, you will not want to miss this year’s show set for Dec. 21. There will be two show times to choose from.
There will be a full cast of talented singers performing our favorite Christmas tunes, comedy acts and the true reason for the season. This show sells out quickly. Come by Fair Park Senior Center to purchase tickets. All proceeds will help fund Fair Park Senior Center.
A group of women from our line dancing class volunteered to decorate one of our Christmas trees. This tree is displayed in our front lobby and is absolutely beautiful! Thank you, ladies, for your time and heart that you have put into this. We love it!
If you are looking for a spacious facility to rent out for holiday events, give us a call. We have the space to hold approximately 150 people, and will be decorated for the holidays.
Call 931-484-7416 to reserve your date and time.
