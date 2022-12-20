It’s that time again. The time where all of us over the age of 18 get to read and enjoy our time.
The Adult Winter Reading Program at the Art Circle Public Library, “Baby It’s Cold Outside, Let’s Stay In and Read,” begins Jan. 1 and ends March 31.
This will be the 7th annual “Adult Winter Reading Club.” It’s the library’s version of the Children’s and Teens Summer Reading Program,” but it targets adults.
This program is to promote Adult Literacy in Cumberland County and to encourage those who already read, to read even more or read to others.
For every book, e-book or audiobook that you enjoy, your name will be entered into a weekly prize drawing.
All titles will be kept on file and entered into a final drawing for the grand prize at the end of the program on March 31. The more you read, the more entries you will have towards the prize drawings.
Register at the Adult Services Desk or call 931-484-6790 ext. 235.
Contributions for prizes are being made possible by the Friends of the Library, Art E. Gernt Insurance and Smart Bank. Thanks to them, this program is reaching more people in Cumberland County and surrounding counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.