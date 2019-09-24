“Creative artwork tells a story!” The public is invited to attend the opening reception for the Annual Fall Art Show, “Autumn Blaze,” at the Fairfield Glade Art Guild’s Plateau Creative Art Center Oct. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The PCAC is at 451 Lakeview Drive in Fairfield Glade.
Please join the members of the Art Guild for conversation, a glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage, appetizers and the Fall Show Awards presentation. View the artwork entries and appreciate the engaging visual stories they have to tell. The winning entries will be chosen from the following categories: oils or acrylic, watercolor or alcohol ink, drawing (ink, charcoal, pastel, colored pencil and graphite pencil), mixed media, sculpture, jewelry, and photo/digital art.
Art Guild members work throughout the year both at the PCAC and in the community to support art appreciation and creative art activities for children and adults. Art Guild members enjoy a venue that provides the fellowship of other artists and a variety of skill-improving classes, workshops, and events.
Those who want further information about Art Guild classes, events, or membership are encouraged to share their interest and pick up a class schedule and/or membership brochure at the PCAC reception desk. Membership provides an opportunity to transform imaginative ideas into reality, create artwork, and share an artistic story.
The Plateau Creative Art Center welcomes visitors Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All artwork is available for purchase. The “Autumn Blaze” Fall Art Show will be on display Oct. 4-31.
For additional information, call 931-707-7249 or visit www.artguildfairfield.net or the Art Guild’s Facebook page. The PCAC facility is handicapped accessible.
