Local and regional authors will share their work, sign books and share their inspiration with aspiring authors at Author Day 2022 at the Art Circle Public Library.
Author Day will be Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is hosted by the library and the Write Away author group.
This free event features authors from near and far with a connection to Tennessee. Featured speaker will be New York Times best-selling author J.T. Ellison. Ellison writes psychological thrillers and lives in Nashville.
Approximately 20 authors will participate in the event. They include:
Melissa D. Ellis. An avid horror fan, Ellis thrives on writing paranormal stories in hopes that her readers will always look under their bed at night.
Ellis has degrees in music and Christian counseling. She is currently pursuing a graduate degree in music business from Berklee College of Music.
She makes her home in Tennessee as the out-numbered female with her husband and four boys.
Ellis works a full-time career as a jazz musician. When she is not writing or playing music, she’s catching up on household chores, being a house mom for her own small fraternity and creating her brand, Southern Spitfire. She is fluent in movie quotes, Spongebob quotes and is culinary-challenged.
Learn more at www.melissadellis.com.
Stacy Rowe. Writing under the pen name S.R. Fabrico, Rowe published her award-winning novel “The Secrets We Conceal” in March and is working on her second novel. During a “joyful break” from fiction writing she created her “My Journal Series” and “My Firefly Journal.”
The self-proclaimed “born and raised Yankee” who makes family her priority lives with her husband and two children in Tennessee, where she said she was introduced to the amazing world of Southern barbecue.
Rowe attended college in the 1990s and earned a degree in mathematics with a minor in secondary education.
She had her own cheer gym and dance studio where she coached cheerleading and dance for more than 20 years and won a Hip Hop Dance World Championship.
Gene Skipworth. Skipworth is the author of three books, “Wear Your Collar,” “Bullied in the Bible Belt” and “The Black Three.”
Born in Blackwell, OK, he said he was the son “whose father was a half-breed Tonkawa from Tonkawa, OK, and his mother Hattie, was a half-breed Osage from Pawhuska, OK.”
Skipworth attended the University of Illinois and after graduation taught one year of school in Amboy, IL.
He attended United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio where he also received his Doctor of Theology degree.
Skipworth is a retired United Methodist pastor in his 60th year as a pastor in the West Ohio Conference.
He has four children and is married to Derith, a former grade school teacher for 33 years.
The Skipworths live at Good Samaritan Society in Fairfield Glade.
Beth Staff. Staff’s book, “Auggies Neigh Neigh,” a true story about her grandson’s love for horses, was published in June.
She lives in central Illinois, the Land of Lincoln, where she worked at for the National Park Service at The Lincoln Home in Springfield for the last decade.
In addition to her career as a park ranger, Staff has been a costumed Living History interpreter for the award-winning “History Comes Alive” program.
She currently works as a professional theatre costumer, dresser and is a wardrobe associate at an equity theatre.
Staff is married and has three adult children and two small grandsons.
The 2022 Veterans Parade is scheduled for Nov. 5 in downtown Crossville, beginning at 10 a.m. Author Day organizers invite everyone to visit the Art Circle Public Library following the festivities on Main St.
Art Circle Public Library is at 3 East St. Call 931-484-6790 or visit artcirclelibrary.info.
