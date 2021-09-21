The Cumberland County Playhouse has issued a casting call for youth, teen and adult volunteers ages 8 and up for their upcoming production of Scrooge the Musical.
Auditions will be held Sept. 22 at the Playhouse Main Rehearsal Hall by appointment only. Contact DeAnna Helgeson at 931-484-4324, ext. 110 or email dhelgeson@ccplayhouse.com to schedule an audition.
All who wish to be considered for this show must prepare 16 bars of an up-tempo song with accompaniment and 30-second to 1-minute monologue. Bring sheet music in the right key or a cued-up CD accompaniment. No previous Playhouse experience is necessary and all are welcome to audition.
The Playhouse asks that you wear a mask to your audition and keep it on at all times while in the building. You may be asked to remove it for your audition. Clear masks will most likely be worn throughout the run of the show, as well.
The Playhouse is looking for a variety of children, teens and adults to play the roles of Tiny Tim Cratchit, Kathy Cratchit, other Cratchit children, and various speaking roles and members of the ensemble.
Tiny Tim is an 8-10-year-old child. He has a hard life but always finds the joy in every situation. This is a male singing role.
Kathy is 10-12 years old. She is Tiny Tim’s older sister who, despite the hardships she faces, has a spark of joy and energy. This is a female singing role.
Select individuals may be asked to stay for a short call back after auditions end or may be called back at a later date.
Scrooge the Musical, rated G, follows the plot of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in which the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge undergoes a profound experience of redemption over the course of a Christmas Eve night after being visited by the ghost of his former partner Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Pas, Present and Future. Starring Playhouse favorite Jason Ross as Scrooge, this delightful show is full of song and dance and plenty of Christmas cheer.
Scrooge the Musical is rated G. Rehearsals are set Oct. 5-Nov. 5. The show opens Nov. 5 and continues through Dec. 18, with 2-3 shows per week. It is directed by CCP Artistic Director Britt Hancock with DeAnna Helgeson as assistant director, Ron Murphy as musical director, Charlie Munday as choreographer and Katy Fagiolo as stage manager.
Scrooge the Musical is sponsored by Tim and Sue Tewalt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.