Does Crossville have talent? You bet it does. Most people regardless of age have talent, but they are just shy about showing it off! When you hear the word talent, most think of singing and dancing, which is great, but don’t forget about those other fun acts that can make folks smile.
Whatever talent you have, the Crossville’s Got Talent Show would love to have you audition. A wide variety of different kinds of acts makes a great show! Singing, dancing, dog acts, all kinds of comedy, magic act, playing an instrument, ventriloquist, just anything entertaining is welcome.
You never know who will win. There will be cash prizes, gift cards, recording studio time, show tickets and a great panel of fun judges, like 2017 Crossville’s Got Talent winner and recording artist and songwriter Ted Monday, local singer and entertainer with the “Cumberland Swing Experience” big band sound Terri Ann Utsey, and local singer/songwriter/musician and host of “Open Mic” at the Palace and more recent host for the “Three Dog Night” celebration, Rich (Wet Wood) Peterson.
If you’ve ever seen the talent show from television, you’ll see that judges don’t always agree, and sometimes there is bickering among them in their decisions. You may see some of the same displays right here in Crossville’s Got Talent, but it will all be for fun.
DJ and Donna Garrison, who have done a super job hosting in the past, will be this year’s host and co-host. The 2021 show is sponsored by Mayberry’s Furniture, Exit Rocky Top Realty, Integrity Plumbing, McDonald’s of East Tennessee, Stonehaus Winery, Cumberland County Playhouse, Crossville Subway, Cracker Barrel, Rocky Top Ten Movie Theater, STAR Recording studio and the Tennessee Aquarium.
The Crossville’s Got Talent Show will be held at the Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. The auditions were originally scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Fair Park Senior Center; that has been changed to Thursday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m. at The Palace Theater.
If you or someone you know would like to get in on the act, just call Ruth at 248-2487. Registration to audition is free; if you make it past the judges cut at the auditions you will advance on to the finals on Sept. 25. The deadline to register as a contestant is Aug. 30. Just make the call with your information to get registered and come to the audition. It’s fun to show off what you can do, and you might just win some big prizes.
Tickets for the show are $12, are available at the Palace, or by calling 931-248-2487 or 931-248-2489. All proceeds go to benefit the programs for seniors at the Fair Park Senior Center.
