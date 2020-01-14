Plateau Women’s Chorus wants you — whether you are an experienced vocalist or just love to sing.
Auditions are ongoing during January for spring 2020.
The Spring Concert Season, “Key of She — Sisters In Song,” showcases female composers such as Alice Parker and Carly Simon.
Membership to the choir is open to women from age 14 and older.
Dana Beal, Chorus founder and director, welcomes singers to contact her for an audition at plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com or 305-393-2278.
Prospective Chorus members will meet the director and talk about singing experiences during the audition. They will be checked for range and placement within the choir.
Potential soloists are asked to sing a cappella a passage of their choice and be able to read music.
“Key of She” will be performed in concert at 3 p.m. March 29 in Crossville First United Methodist Church; noon April 1 in Art Circle Public Library; and 5:30 p.m. April 5 in Crossville First United Methodist Church.
Plateau Women’s Chorus rehearses from 4-6 p.m. each Tuesday in February and March at Crossville First United Methodist Church.
Singers strive to improve posture, breathing, vocal range, choral singing, harmonizing and more.
Visit the Chorus on Facebook for more details.
